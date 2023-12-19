Fantasy football: Mayfield, Chandler among top add/drops for Week 16

1 of 5 | Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (L) can be used as a fantasy football QB1 in the playoffs. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Baker Mayfield and Ty Chandler are among my fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 16 of the 2023 season, when most leagues are in the playoff semifinals. Gardner Minshew, Tyjae Spears and Trey Sermon are among my other targets who could help your team pick up a victory to advance to the title game. Advertisement

You not only should look for players who can serve as a streaming starter for your squad, but also for players who could help your opponent. With many teams hit by the injury bug, now is the time to play keep-away, snagging up a player before your foe can use them against you.

Those with stock in C.J. Stroud, Josh Jacobs, Alexander Mattison, Justin Jefferson, Keenan Allen, Tyreek Hill and several other injured players should monitor their status before plugging them into starting lineups.

My waiver wire priorities each carry an ownership percentage of 60% or less. Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 16.

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Baker Mayfield, Garden Minshew; RB | Ty Chandler, Tyjae Spears, Trey Sermon, Tyler Goodson; WR | Noah Brown, Demarcus Robinson; TE | Tucker Kraft; D/ST | Denver Broncos; K | Younghoe Koo

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Joe Flacco, Derek Carr; RB | Kareem Hunt, Zamir White; WR | Curtis Samuel, Elijah Moore; TE | Hunter Henry; D/ST | Green Bay Packers; K | Jake Moody

TOP DROPS

QB | Sam Howell, Justin Herbert; RB | Keaton Mitchell, Alexander Mattison; WR | Marquise Brown; TE | Taysom Hill; D/ST | Baltimore Ravens; K | Cameron Dicker

Quarterback

You don't want to have to turn to Baker Mayfield in the fantasy football playoffs, but he is quietly having one of the best years of his career and could help you pick up a semifinal win. He is especially useful if you own stock in C.J. Stroud, or were forced to drop Justin Herbert because of his season-ending finger injury.

Mayfield totaled at least two passing scores in six of his last eight games. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also averaged 244 passing yards during that span. This week, Mayfield and the Buccaneers will face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars allowed the third-most fantasy points and fifth-most passing yards per game to quarterbacks through 15 weeks. They held Lamar Jackson to just 171 yards and a score in Week 15, but surrendered at least two scores to quarterbacks in five consecutive games before that meeting. They also allowed more than 300 passing yards in three-consecutive games entering Week 15.

Mayfield will be a Top 14 quarterback option this week.

Running back

Several running backs should be on your radar from the waiver wire. Ty Chandler, Tyjae Spears, Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson are my favorites of that group.

Chandler could be the most exciting option. The second-year back erupted for 157 yards from scrimmage and a score on 26 touches in his first career start in Week 15, a Minnesota Vikings loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chandler, who earned the start because of an injury to starter Alexander Mattison, is a must-add in all leagues. I like him, regardless of Mattison's status, in Week 16.

This week, the Vikings will face the Detroit Lions, who own one of the stingiest defenses against opposing fantasy football running backs. I would expect low-end RB2 production from the Vikings ball-carrier.

Spears, Sermon and Goodson also should be added, but their production is contingent on the health of the starters from their respective teams.

Spears likely has the most value, regardless of the status of Tennessee Titans starter Derrick Henry. He is probably the safest play at this point if you are desperate for RB2/flex-level production.

Sermon and Goodson will be much more valuable if both starter Jonathan Taylor and backup Zack Moss miss the Indianapolis Colts' Week 16 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. If that happens, the Colts likely will split the workload, making it hard to predict if Sermon or Goodson is a better play. Both players are more of a boom-or-bust proposition and should only be used in deep leagues that start a flex spot.

Wide receiver

Noah Brown and Demarcus Robinson are my top wide receiver targets this week, but both are somewhat volatile options.

Brown failed to log a catch in Week 13 or 14, but totaled eight grabs for 82 yards and a score in Week 15. He also logged respective performances with 153 and 172 yards in Week 9 and 10. Brown played without Stroud in Week 15, and could be without the Houston Texans quarterback again this week, but I like his chances to total at least six catches this week, regardless of Stroud's status.

He can be plugged in as a low-end WR3 in leagues with at least 14 teams.

Robinson is another touchdown-reliant play, but the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver continues to find the end zone. Robinson scored in each of his last three games. He also failed to catch more than four passes in a game this season.

This week, the Ravens will face the San Francisco 49ers and likely will be forced to throw. I expect Robinson to secure a season-high in catches and to find the end zone once again.

Tight end

Tucker Kraft was among my tight end targets for Week 15 and remains a priority in Week 16 for those who need help at the position.

Kraft scored in two of his last four games. He also logged more than 50 yards in each of his last two appearances for the Green Bay Packers.

This week, the Packers will face the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers allowed 98 yards on just five catches to Atlanta Falcons tight ends in Week 15. Kraft should haul in at least five catches for 50 yards and has a great chance to score in this matchup. He will be a borderline TE1.

