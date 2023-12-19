Trending
NFL
Dec. 19, 2023 / 7:55 AM

Drew Lock, defense lead Seahawks to comeback win over Eagles

By Alex Butler
Head coach Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles to improve to 7-7 this season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
1 of 3 | Head coach Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles to improve to 7-7 this season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Drew Lock threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 28 seconds remaining and the Seattle Seahawks defense held off the Philadelphia Eagles offense late, leading to a comeback victory in Week 15.

Lock took a shotgun snap and found Smith-Njigba on the right flank for the game-winning touchdown in the 20-17 victory Monday at Lumen Field in Seattle.

"You don't get many opportunities in this league," Lock, who started in place of injured quarterback Geno Smith, told reporters. "With every opportunity you get, you need to be as ready as you can be."

The Seahawks, who trailed by 10, allowed just 143 passing yards and intercepted Jalen Hurts twice. Lock completed 22 of 33 passes for 208 yards, in addition to his touchdown toss.

Hurts led the Eagles on a 15-play, 75-yard drive to start the game. He ran for a 3-yard score to end that possession. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott made a 27-yard field goal midway through the second quarter for a 10-0 lead.

Seahawks kicker Jayson Myers made a 26-yard field goal in the final minutes of the quarter, but the Eagles still led 10-3 at the break.

The Seahawks went on a 9-play, 75-yard drive to start the second half, tying the score. Running back Kenneth Walker ended the drive with a 23-yard touchdown run.

Hurts and the Eagles answered with a 12-play, 75-yard drive. He scored a 1-yard rushing score to end that possession.

Neither team scored for the remainder of the third quarter. Myers made a 43-yard field goal about five minutes into the fourth to cut the deficit to 17-13.

Seahawks safety Julian Love intercepted Hurts on the next drive, but the Seahawks offense stalled on the resulting possession. The Seahawks defense stopped the Hurts-led attack again on the next drive.

Lock then used nine plays to march the Seahawks to the Eagles 29-yard line. He ended the drive with his deep pass to Smith-Njigba.

The Eagles got the ball up to near midfield on the game's final possession. Love then intercepted Hurts for a second time to seal the victory.

Hurts completed 17 of 31 passes for 143 yards in the loss. He also ran for 82 yards. Walker totaled 110 yards from scrimmage and a score on 22 touches for the Seahawks.

The Seahawks (7-7) will face the Tennessee Titans (5-9) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Nashville. The Eagles (10-4) will host the New York Giants (5-9) at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Philadelphia.

