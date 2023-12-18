Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (R) is suspended for the rest of the regular season and the postseason. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The NFL suspended Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee for the rest of the 2023 season for repeated violations of its health and safety rules, the league announced Monday. "When players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis, and particularly when the violations carry with them a significant risk of injury to an opposing player, it is appropriate to impose substantially greater penalties," NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan said in a news release. Advertisement

Kazee's latest incident occurred in the second quarter of the Steelers' loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday in Indianapolis. The seven-year veteran lowered his head and hit Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., delivering a strong blow to his head/neck area as he dove to catch a pass.

Kazee was then given a penalty for unnecessary roughness and ejected from the game.

Pittman entered the concussion protocol as a result. He did not return.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin defended Kazee when he met with reporters Monday for a news conference.

"Usually, I talk about lowering the target," Tomlin said. "The target was low and both guys were going. It was just unfortunate. I know he is not a dirty player. He doesn't aspire to do some of the things that came to light under those circumstances."

Kazee, who can appeal the suspension, is expected to miss upcoming games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens. He also was disqualified from the postseason.

The veteran safety totaled 61 combined tackles, three passes defensed, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 14 appearances this season. He totaled 332 combined tackles, 22 passes defensed, 16 interceptions, seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 92 career appearances.

Kazee entered the league as a fifth-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent his first four seasons with the Falcons and 2021 with the Dallas Cowboys.