Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 15, 2023 / 7:48 AM

Chargers coach Brandon Staley says he should keep job after 63-21 loss

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley says he doesn't know if he will be fired amid a 5-9 season. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
1 of 5 | Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley says he doesn't know if he will be fired amid a 5-9 season. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Coach Brandon Staley said he thinks he deserves to keep his job amid the Los Angeles Chargers' 5-9 season, including their 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15.

"I know what I've done here for three years, and I know what I've put into this, and I know where we're capable of going," Staley told reporters Thursday in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

"I know the type of coach I am. I believe in myself."

The Chargers, who played without injured star quarterback Justin Herbert and wide receiver Keenan Allen, totaled five turnovers in Thursday's loss, their fifth in six games. They've allowed the fourth-most yards in the NFL through their 14 games this season.

Related

"Games like this happen in the NFL, to every coach that's ever coached in this league," Staley said. "You can look at any great coach that's ever coached in the league. Sometimes games like this happen, and I don't need to retrace history, but it's just, it's part of sports."

Staley said he didn't know if he would be fired and that he will speak with team ownership, as he usually does after games. The third-year head coach led the Chargers to a 9-8 record in 2021. The Chargers went 10-7 in 2022.

Advertisement

Staley was the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams in 2020. He held various other defensive coaching roles in the NFL and college ranks prior to his stop in Los Angeles.

The Chargers defense ranked 20th in yards allowed in 2022. They ranked 23rd in 2021. Staley is under contract with the Chargers through 2024.

The Chargers will host the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 23 in Inglewood, Calif. They will battle the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs in their final two games.

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football QB rankings: Love, Stafford among Week 15 must-starts
NFL // 18 hours ago
Fantasy football QB rankings: Love, Stafford among Week 15 must-starts
MIAMI, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Jordan Love and Matthew Stafford are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 15.
Walker, Edwards-Helaire among fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 15
NFL // 1 day ago
Walker, Edwards-Helaire among fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 15
MIAMI, Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Kenneth Walker and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 15.
Brazil to host South America's first NFL game in 2024
NFL // 1 day ago
Brazil to host South America's first NFL game in 2024
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- South America will host an NFL game for the first time, with two teams meeting for a regular-season matchup in São Paulo in 2024, the league announced Wednesday.
Fantasy football: Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 15
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 15
MIAMI, Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Zay Flowers and DeVonta Smith are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 15 of the fantasy football season.
Fantasy football: Flacco, Brown, Beckham among top add/drops for Week 15
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Flacco, Brown, Beckham among top add/drops for Week 15
MIAMI, Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Joe Flacco, Chase Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 15 of the 2023 season.
Tommy DeVito, Giants beat Packers for third-consecutive win
NFL // 3 days ago
Tommy DeVito, Giants beat Packers for third-consecutive win
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito led three second-half scoring drives to help the New York Giants beat the Green Bay Packers for their third-consecutive victory.
Tennessee Titans use defense to rally past Miami Dolphins
NFL // 3 days ago
Tennessee Titans use defense to rally past Miami Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Primetime cameras and lights beckoned for the NFL's most prolific offenses to awe a national audience, but the Tennessee Titans stifled the Miami Dolphins' attack en route to an upset victory on Monday Night Football.
Herbert, Stroud, Jacobs among players injured in NFL's Week 14
NFL // 3 days ago
Herbert, Stroud, Jacobs among players injured in NFL's Week 14
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Justin Herbert, C.J. Stroud and Josh Jacobs were among the key players injured in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season.
Bills hold off Chiefs; Mahomes sounds off on officals
NFL // 4 days ago
Bills hold off Chiefs; Mahomes sounds off on officals
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills held off a late Kansas City Chiefs rally to keep their playoff hopes alive and improve to 7-6 on the season. The game ended in controversy, with Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes criticizing officials.
Dolphins coach 'fired up' by Tua Tagovailoa's ability to channel anger
NFL // 6 days ago
Dolphins coach 'fired up' by Tua Tagovailoa's ability to channel anger
MIAMI, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Mike McDaniel now gets positively "fired up" when Tua Tagovailoa makes a mistake. The Miami Dolphins coach says his reactions are recognition of the quarterback's recently acquired ability to convert anger into fuel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Walker, Edwards-Helaire among fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 15
Walker, Edwards-Helaire among fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 15
Fantasy football QB rankings: Love, Stafford among Week 15 must-starts
Fantasy football QB rankings: Love, Stafford among Week 15 must-starts
Fantasy football: Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 15
Fantasy football: Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 15
Warriors' Draymond Green must 'meet certain conditions' to end indefinite suspension
Warriors' Draymond Green must 'meet certain conditions' to end indefinite suspension
Indiana Pacers legend George McGinnis dies at 73
Indiana Pacers legend George McGinnis dies at 73
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement