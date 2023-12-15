Chargers coach Brandon Staley says he should keep job after 63-21 loss

1 of 5 | Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley says he doesn't know if he will be fired amid a 5-9 season. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Coach Brandon Staley said he thinks he deserves to keep his job amid the Los Angeles Chargers' 5-9 season, including their 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15. "I know what I've done here for three years, and I know what I've put into this, and I know where we're capable of going," Staley told reporters Thursday in Las Vegas.

"I know the type of coach I am. I believe in myself."

The Chargers, who played without injured star quarterback Justin Herbert and wide receiver Keenan Allen, totaled five turnovers in Thursday's loss, their fifth in six games. They've allowed the fourth-most yards in the NFL through their 14 games this season.

"Games like this happen in the NFL, to every coach that's ever coached in this league," Staley said. "You can look at any great coach that's ever coached in the league. Sometimes games like this happen, and I don't need to retrace history, but it's just, it's part of sports."

Staley said he didn't know if he would be fired and that he will speak with team ownership, as he usually does after games. The third-year head coach led the Chargers to a 9-8 record in 2021. The Chargers went 10-7 in 2022.



Staley was the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams in 2020. He held various other defensive coaching roles in the NFL and college ranks prior to his stop in Los Angeles.

The Chargers defense ranked 20th in yards allowed in 2022. They ranked 23rd in 2021. Staley is under contract with the Chargers through 2024.

The Chargers will host the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 23 in Inglewood, Calif. They will battle the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs in their final two games.