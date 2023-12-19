Chargers running back Austin Ekeler says he wouldn't have fired coach

1 of 5 | Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is set to become a free agent this off-season. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler says he wouldn't have fired head coach Brandon Staley if he were running the team. Ekeler made the comment during an appearance Monday on the God Bless Football podcast, three days after the Chargers fired Staley and general manager Tom Telesco. Advertisement

The firings occurred fewer than 24 hours after the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Chargers 63-21 on Thursday Night Football.

"We are all so locked in. Now we gotta figure out who is what and now the whole culture has changed," Ekeler said. "It's tough. That's why [firing a coach during the season] doesn't happen often. Even on teams that are bad, it doesn't happen often.

"There are teams that have [lost] more games than us that still have their head coach. It's not my decision. Obviously, that's [owner] Dean Spanos' decision.

"There are three games left. It's not looking great for us for the playoffs. ... They made a change. We'll live with it and play as hard as we can."

Ekeler also talked about the firings Monday during the Ekeler's Edge on Yahoo Fantasy Football Show. He said he found out about it via social media.

"No one ever thought it would come down to what we are going through right now," he said. "You have so much respect for these men. These are your co-workers. We spend so much time together. ... It really does suck on a personal level.

"It is what it is. It's the ugly side of football. We are going through the business of the NFL. It's not safe for anybody. It is straight production or you get out of there."

The Chargers (5-9) hold the No. 13 spot in the AFC playoff picture and are eliminated from division title contention. They also are on track to hold the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Chargers have the fourth-worst defense in terms of yards allowed. They have the No. 15 offense.

Ekeler, who struggled with injuries earlier this season, totaled 879 yards from scrimmage and six scores through 11 games. He led the NFL in touchdowns, with 20 and 18, during 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The seven-year veteran also spoke Monday about the firings impacting his future. Ekeler played under several head coaches, but joined the team under Telesco, who signed him in 2017 as an undrafted free agent.

Ekeler, who requested a trade last off-season, is playing on the final year of his contract. He will again become a free agent this off-season.

"I have no idea what's going to happen with me, because I still got three games left," Ekeler said.

"But guess what? I've continued to stay strong and I'm continuing to look forward to staying strong and looking forward to continuing to pushing through these last three games and then through this offseason and coming back and giving it another shot."

The Chargers will host the Buffalo Bills (8-6) at 8 p.m. EST Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

