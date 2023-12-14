Fantasy football QB rankings: Love, Stafford among Week 15 must-starts

1 of 5 | Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford calls for a time out against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Jordan Love and Matthew Stafford are among my four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 15. If you need more options for your roster, check out my top add/drops article. My Week 15 rankings for running backs and wide receivers also are available. Advertisement

Lamar Jackson leads my Top 20 quarterback rankings, which are listed below. Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, Dak Prescott and Love are my other Top 5 options.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who sustained a season-ending finger injury in Week 14, can be dropped in redraft leagues.

Each of my must-start options land inside the Top 14 of my quarterback rankings.

Jordan Love

Love is listed in elite fantasy football QB1 territory, as the No. 5 player in my Week 15 rankings. The Green Bay Packers quarterback was on a roll before Week 14, with four-consecutive games with at least two touchdown passes.

He totaled one passing score and 218 yards in Week 14, but I expect better production Sunday in a home matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers allowed the second-most passing yards and fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks through 14 weeks. They also just allowed 347 passing yards to Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Love is a near-lock to eclipse 300 passing yards in this matchup. He also should get several opportunities to throw touchdown passes in the red zone. Look for an elite performances from the Packers quarterback.

Matthew Stafford

Stafford is my No. 7 play. The Los Angeles Rams veteran is on fire, with three-consecutive performances with at least three touchdown passes. He also threw for nearly 300 yards last week against a tough Baltimore Ravens defense.

This week, the Rams will host the Washington Commanders, who have allowed the most touchdown passes, second-most fantasy points and fourth-most passing yards per game to quarterbacks this season.

They also surrendered at least two touchdown passes to quarterbacks in nine of their last 10 games. Stafford should again eclipse 300 yards and throw at least two touchdown passes against this vulnerable secondary.

Sam Howell

Howell will be the quarterback on the other side of the Commanders-Rams matchup. The Commanders passer has been a Top 10 fantasy football play over the last four weeks and the entire season, in terms of points per game.

Howell failed to throw a touchdown pass in either of his last two starts, but salvaged his value with three rushing touchdowns over that span. He also continues to post high-yardage totals, with five games with at least 300 passing yards this season.

This week, the Commanders will face a Rams defense that allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks so far this season. They also just surrendered 316 passing yards, 70 rushing yards and three passing scores to Lamar Jackson in Week 14.

Howell, my No. 8 play, is a low-end QB1, but can be plugged in as a streaming play if you are desperate for production from the position.

Joe Flacco

Flacco is another streaming option for Week 15. The Cleveland Browns veteran finished as the No. 10 fantasy football play in Week 14, after throwing for 311 yards and three scores against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This week, he will get another favorable matchup with the Chicago Bears. The Bears rank toward the middle of the league in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, but did surrender the third-most touchdown passes per game to the position so far this season.

Most of that production from opposing passes came in the first half of the season, but the Bears also haven't faced many high-powered passing attacks as of late. Flacco, my No. 11 play, can be plugged in as another low-end QB1. I think he has a good shot to throw for at least 250 yards and two scores.

Week 15 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at JAX

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles at SEA

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. DAL

4. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys at BUF

5. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers vs. TB

6. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers at AZ

7. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams vs. WAS

8. Sam Howell, Washington Commanders at LAR

9. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at NE

10. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos at DET

11. Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns vs. CHI

12. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs. DEN

13. Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks vs. PHI

14. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs. NYJ

15. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears at CLE

16. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GB

17. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans vs. HOU

18. Jake Browning, Cincinnati Bengals vs. MIN

19. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. BAL

20. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. SF

