Fantasy football: Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 15

1 of 5 | Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers celebrates a 21-yard touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
MIAMI, Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Zay Flowers and DeVonta Smith are among my five must-start wide receivers for Week 15 of the fantasy football season.
If you need more options for your roster, check out my top add/drops article. My Week 15 rankings for quarterbacks and running backs will also be available and updated throughout the week.
A.J. Brown, CeeDee Lamb, Puka Nacua, Deebo Samuel and Stefon Diggs lead my Top 50 Week 15 wide receiver rankings, which are listed below. Keenan Allen, Michael Pittman Jr, DK Metcalf, Ja'Marr Chase and Chris Olave round out my Top 10.
All of my must-start options rank inside the Top 28 in my rankings, meaning all should be started in leagues that include at least 14 teams.
DK Metcalf
Metcalf scored five touchdowns over his last three games, including four in his last two appearances. The Seattle Seahawks star lands at No. 8 in my Week 15 rankings.
The Seahawks will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday in Seattle. The Eagles allowed the most fantasy points, receptions and touchdowns and the second-most receiving yards per game to wide receivers through 14 weeks.
The Eagles surrendered six touchdowns to the position over their last two games. They allowed opposing quarterbacks to throw multiple touchdown passes in six-consecutive outings. Look for the Seahawks' talented pass-catching group to provide fantasy football relevancy in the first week of the playoffs.
DeAndre Hopkins
Hopkins eclipsed 65 yards just once and failed to score a touchdown through his first six games this season for the Tennessee Titans. He is playing much better lately, with a touchdown in three of his last four games. Hopkins also logged 12 targets in each of his last two outings. He hauled in seven catches for 124 yards and a score in Week 14.
This week, the Titans will host the Houston Texans. The Texans started the season very stingy against opposing wide receivers, allowing just one score through five weeks. They were more generous over their last five games, allowing touchdowns to the position on each occasion.
Hopkins and rookie quarterback Will Levis continue to build rapport and should connect with regularity again in Week 15. Hopkins is my No. 13 option and can be used as a low-end WR1/high-end WR2.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (R) scored in four of his last six games and is among capable fantasy football WR2s in Week 15. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
DeVonta Smith
Smith is another solid WR2 for Week 15. The Eagles playmaker was targeted 22 times over the last two weeks and drew an average of 9.3 looks per game over his last four appearances.
Smith scored touchdowns in four of his last six games. He also totaled at least 90 receiving yards in four of his last six appearances. This week, the Eagles will face a Seahawks defense that allowed the fifth-most fantasy points, sixth-most catches and 10th-most receiving yards per game to wide receivers so far this season. They also tied for allowing the fifth-most receiving scores per game.
San Francisco 49ers teammates Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk recorded respective performances of 149 and 126 yards against this defense in Week 14. Look for the Eagles' top pass catchers -- Smith and A.J. Brown -- to provide similar production.
Smith is the No. 16 player in my rankings.
Courtland Sutton
Sutton scored a career-high 10 touchdowns through his first 13 appearances this season, failing to reach the end zone on just two occasions. He also scored in his last two appearances.
The Denver Broncos pass catcher recorded at least 60 yards in each of his last four games. This week, the Broncos will face a Detroit Lions defense that allowed the ninth-most fantasy points and tied for allowing the third-most touchdown catches per game to wide receivers so far this season.
They also surrendered at least 100 yards and/or a touchdown to a No. 1 wide receiver in five-consecutive games.
Look for Sutton's touchdown trend to continue this week, with the wide receiver hauling in at least five catches for 75 yards and a score. He is my No. 17 option.
Baltimore Ravens
wide receiver Zay Flowers (R) dives for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams
on Monday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Zay Flowers
Flowers was another player who didn't produce much earlier this season, at least for a scoring standpoint. The rookie playmaker found the end zone twice over his last two games with the Baltimore Ravens.
Flowers also totaled 18 targets during that span. He averaged about five catches for 50 yards over his last four appearances. Ravens veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. also has quickly developed chemistry with quarterback Lamar Jackson, which should only help Flowers' value, as the offense sustains longer drives and reaches the red zone more often.
The Ravens will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. The Jaguars allowed the sixth-most receiving yards and seventh-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 14 weeks. They also surrendered more than 300 passing yards and multiple touchdowns to quarterbacks in each of their last three games.
Look for Jackson to finish the week as one of the top quarterbacks in fantasy football, which should result in solid production for Beckham and Flowers.
Flowers can be used as a low-end WR3, with more value in points-per-reception formats.
Week 15 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
1. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles at SEA
2. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at BUF
3. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams vs. WAS
4. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers at ARI
5. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. DAL
6. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at LV
7. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts vs. PIT
8. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. PHI
9. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. MIN
10. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs. NYG
11. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins vs. NYJ
12. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. DEN
13. DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans vs. HOU
14. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GB
15. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders vs. LAC
16. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at SEA
17. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at DET
18. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. NYJ
19. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears at CLE
20. Odell Beckham Jr., Baltimore Ravens at JAX
21. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. WAS
22. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns vs. CHI
23. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at MIA
24. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at CIN
25. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs at NE
26. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens at JAX
27. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at ARI
28. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons at CAR
29. Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers vs. ATL
30. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings at CIN
31. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. MIN
32. Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders vs. LAC
33. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders at LAR
34. Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns vs. CHI
35. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. PHI
36. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers at IND
37. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GB
38. Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys at BUF
39. Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. BAL
40. Gabe Davis, Buffalo Bills vs. DAL
41. Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers at LV
42. Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. BAL
43. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers at IND
44. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers vs. TB
45. Jonathan Mingo, Carolina Panthers vs. ATL
46. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers vs. TB
47. Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders at LAR
48. Demarcus Robinson, Los Angeles Rams vs. WAS
49. Noah Brown, Houston Texans at TEN
50. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals vs. SF
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Tylan Wallace (C) escapes multiple attempted tackles during a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown in overtime against the Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on December 10, 2023. The Ravens defeated the Rams 37-31. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo