NFL
Dec. 11, 2023 / 9:31 AM

Herbert, Stroud, Jacobs among players injured in NFL's Week 14

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert fractured the index finger on his right throwing hand during a loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Inglewood, Calf. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert fractured the index finger on his right throwing hand during a loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Inglewood, Calf. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Justin Herbert, C.J. Stroud and Josh Jacobs were among the key players injured in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season.

Players hurt in Sunday's games will be evaluated this week to determine the extent of their injuries and potential timelines to return.

Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Herbert fractured his right index finger Sunday during a 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos. Herbert left the game in the second quarter and did not return. He completed 9 of 17 passes for 96 yards and an interception.

Backup quarterback Easton Stick completed 13 of 24 passes for 179 yards in relief of Herbert. Staley said a specific timeline to return for Herbert is to be determined.

The Chargers (5-8) will face the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) on Thursday in Las Vegas. The Broncos (7-6) will battle the Detroit Lions (9-4) on Sunday in Detroit.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs injured his right knee in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He left the game in the fourth quarter. Raiders center Andre James sustained an ankle injury in the setback.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson sustained a chest injury in the second quarter and did not return. Running back Alexander Mattison and right tackle Brian O'Neill, who sustained ankle injuries, also left the game early.

Jacobs totaled 50 yards from scrimmage on 15 touches for the Raiders. Mattison logged 66 yards on 10 carries. Jefferson totaled 27 yards on two catches.

The Vikings (7-6) will face the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) on Saturday in Cincinnati.

Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said quarterback C.J. Stroud is in the NFL's concussion protocol. The star rookie left the field in the fourth quarter of a loss to the New York Jets.

Stroud completed 10 of 23 passes for 93 yards. Backup quarterback Davis Mills completed 1 of 5 passes for 4 yards. Defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), wide receiver Nico Collins (calf), cornerback Tavierre Thomas (hamstring) and linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring) also left the game early.

The Texans (7-6) will battle the Tennessee Titans (4-8) on Sunday in Nashville. The Jets (5-8) will face the Miami Dolphins (9-3) on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews (knee), wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle) and defensive end Kentavius Street (shoulder) were ruled out during a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buccaneers safety Ryan Neal (hip/back) and defensive linemen Carlton Davis (groin) and William Gholston (knee) also left the game early.

The Buccaneers (6-7) will face the Green Bay Packers (6-6) in Week 15. The Falcons (6-7) will battle the Carolina Panthers (1-12) on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.

Panthers tight end Ian Thomas (ankle) and guard Justin McCray (calf) were injured during a 28-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints (6-7) will host the New York Giants (4-8) on Sunday in New Orleans.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (concussion), tight end Hunter Long (knee) and right tackle Rob Havenstein (hip) left early during a loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) and wide receiver Devin Duvernay (back) also sustained injuries in that matchup.

The Ravens (10-3) will battle the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. The Rams (6-7) will host the Washington Commanders (4-9) in Week 15.

Jaguars offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (knee) departed early during a loss to the Cleveland Browns. Browns safety Grant Delpit left in the fourth quarter because of a groin injury.

The Browns (8-5) will host the Chicago Bears (5-8) on Sunday in Cleveland.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (concussion) and guard Cam Jurgens (chest) left and did not return during a loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys defensive end Johnathan Hankins (ankle) also departed early and did not return.

The Cowboys (10-3) will face the Buffalo Bills (7-6) in Week 15. The Eagles (10-3) will play the Seattle Seahawks (6-7) on Sunday in Seattle.

Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa sustained a rib injury and did not return during a win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Seahawks cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon (back) and Artie Burns (knee) were ruled out during a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers also lost defensive lineman Javon Hargrave (hamstring), Charvarius Ward (groin) and linebacker Oren Burks (knee) to injuries.

The 49ers (10-3) will face the Arizona Cardinals (3-10) in Week 15.

Two games will be held Monday night to end Week 14. The Dolphins will host the Titans at 8:15 p.m. EST in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Giants will host the Packers at the same time in East Rutherford, N.J.

NFL: Buffalo Bills hold on to defeat Kansas City Chiefs

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass while being tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones in the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on December 10, 2023. The Bills defeated the Chiefs 20-17. Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

