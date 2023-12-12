Fantasy football: Flacco, Brown, Beckham among top add/drops for Week 15

1 of 5 | Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (L) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defender Zaire Franklin on Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Joe Flacco, Chase Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. are among my fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 15 of the 2023 season. Will Levis, Ty Chandler and Zamir White are among my other targets for Week 15. Advertisement

No teams are on bye this week, when many leagues are starting their playoff slate. Look for players who can either serve as a streaming starter, provide backup depth or become a potential breakout candidate.

Those with stock in Justin Herbert, C.J. Stroud, Josh Jacobs, Alexander Mattison, Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill and several other players who were injured in Week 14 should monitor their status before plugging them into starting lineups.

My waiver wire priorities each carry an ownership percentage of 60% or less. Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 15.

Advertisement

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Joe Flacco, Will Levis; RB | Chase Brown, Ty Chandler, Zamir White; WR | Odell Beckham Jr., Demarcus Robinson; TE | Tucker Kraft, Isaiah Likely; D/ST | Cincinnati Bengals; K | Riley Patterson

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Jake Browning, Baker Mayfield; RB | Antonio Gibson, Tyjae Spears, Rico Dowdle; WR | Zay Jones; TE | Hunter Henry; D/ST | Las Vegas Raiders; K | Matt Gay

TOP DROPS

QB | Josh Dobbs; RB | Gus Edwards; WR | Khalil Shakir; TE | Brevin Jordan; D/ST | Buffalo Bills; K | Daniel Carlson

Quarterback

Flacco and Levis are my top quarterbacks to look at off your waiver wire. Flacco was the No. 8 fantasy football option in Week 14, after throwing for 311 yards and three scores in a Cleveland Browns win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He also threw two scores in Week 13. This week, the veteran quarterback will take on the Chicago Bears. The Bears allowed the third-most passing touchdowns per game to quarterbacks through 14 weeks.

They also allowed multiple touchdown passes to the position seven times this season. Flacco will be among my Top 14 plays again in Week 15.

Advertisement

Levis threw for a season-high 327 yards and a touchdown in Week 14 against the Miami Dolphins. This week, the Tennessee Titans rookie will face a Houston Texans defense that allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks so far this season.

The Texans also just surrendered 301 yards and two scores to Zach Wilson. Look for Levis to approach 300 yards for the second-consecutive game. He is a borderline QB1 for leagues with at least 14 teams.

Running back

Chase Brown, Ty Chandler and Zamir White are my top running backs to target. Brown remains a backup to Cincinnati Bengals starter Joe Mixon, but I expect his usage to increase down the stretch. The rookie ball carrier totaled 105 yards from scrimmage, including a 54-yard touchdown catch, in Week 14. He received a total of 20 touches over the last two weeks.

Brown can't be trusted as a starter quite yet, but he would immediately become an RB2 if Mixon were to be injured. He deserves a spot on your bench.

Chandler and White have more immediate value, because of injuries to the respective starting running backs from the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders.

Advertisement

Vikings starter Alexander Mattison sustained an ankle injury and his status remains murky. Raiders starter Josh Jacobs is dealing with a quad injury. Chandler and White should be added in all leagues, as they could provide immediate RB2 value for your team. You also should add them to your team to keep them away from other owners in your league.

Wide receiver

Beckham was in previous editions of my waiver wire target articles. He remains a must-add for the fantasy football playoffs.

The veteran wide receiver was the No. 6 player at his position last week, when he totaled 97 yards and a score on a season-high 10 targets from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. He now totaled at least 100 yards or scored a touchdown in four of his last five games.

He received at least seven targets in four of his last seven appearances. I expect his usage to continue at a similar rate in the coming weeks. Beckham can be used as a WR2.

Tight end

Tucker Kraft can be added to rosters in leagues that require starting tight ends. Like many tight ends, he is likely a touchdown-or-bust play.

The Green Bay Packers playmaker failed to reach the end zone in Week 14, but recorded season-highs in catches (four) and yards (64). He received a total of 10 targets over the last two weeks, while former starter Luke Musgrave nursed an abdomen injury.

Advertisement

The Packers young pass catcher can be used as a TE1 streamer in Week 15.

NFL: New Orleans Saints dominate Carolina Panthers