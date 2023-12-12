Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 12, 2023 / 11:18 AM

Fantasy football: Flacco, Brown, Beckham among top add/drops for Week 15

By Alex Butler
Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (L) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defender Zaire Franklin on Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
1 of 5 | Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (L) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defender Zaire Franklin on Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Joe Flacco, Chase Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. are among my fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 15 of the 2023 season.

Will Levis, Ty Chandler and Zamir White are among my other targets for Week 15.

Advertisement

No teams are on bye this week, when many leagues are starting their playoff slate. Look for players who can either serve as a streaming starter, provide backup depth or become a potential breakout candidate.

Those with stock in Justin Herbert, C.J. Stroud, Josh Jacobs, Alexander Mattison, Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill and several other players who were injured in Week 14 should monitor their status before plugging them into starting lineups.

Related

My waiver wire priorities each carry an ownership percentage of 60% or less. Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 15.

Advertisement

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Joe Flacco, Will Levis; RB | Chase Brown, Ty Chandler, Zamir White; WR | Odell Beckham Jr., Demarcus Robinson; TE | Tucker Kraft, Isaiah Likely; D/ST | Cincinnati Bengals; K | Riley Patterson

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Jake Browning, Baker Mayfield; RB | Antonio Gibson, Tyjae Spears, Rico Dowdle; WR | Zay Jones; TE | Hunter Henry; D/ST | Las Vegas Raiders; K | Matt Gay

TOP DROPS

QB | Josh Dobbs; RB | Gus Edwards; WR | Khalil Shakir; TE | Brevin Jordan; D/ST | Buffalo Bills; K | Daniel Carlson

Quarterback

Flacco and Levis are my top quarterbacks to look at off your waiver wire. Flacco was the No. 8 fantasy football option in Week 14, after throwing for 311 yards and three scores in a Cleveland Browns win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He also threw two scores in Week 13. This week, the veteran quarterback will take on the Chicago Bears. The Bears allowed the third-most passing touchdowns per game to quarterbacks through 14 weeks.

They also allowed multiple touchdown passes to the position seven times this season. Flacco will be among my Top 14 plays again in Week 15.

Advertisement

Levis threw for a season-high 327 yards and a touchdown in Week 14 against the Miami Dolphins. This week, the Tennessee Titans rookie will face a Houston Texans defense that allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks so far this season.

The Texans also just surrendered 301 yards and two scores to Zach Wilson. Look for Levis to approach 300 yards for the second-consecutive game. He is a borderline QB1 for leagues with at least 14 teams.

Running back

Chase Brown, Ty Chandler and Zamir White are my top running backs to target. Brown remains a backup to Cincinnati Bengals starter Joe Mixon, but I expect his usage to increase down the stretch. The rookie ball carrier totaled 105 yards from scrimmage, including a 54-yard touchdown catch, in Week 14. He received a total of 20 touches over the last two weeks.

Brown can't be trusted as a starter quite yet, but he would immediately become an RB2 if Mixon were to be injured. He deserves a spot on your bench.

Chandler and White have more immediate value, because of injuries to the respective starting running backs from the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders.

Advertisement

Vikings starter Alexander Mattison sustained an ankle injury and his status remains murky. Raiders starter Josh Jacobs is dealing with a quad injury. Chandler and White should be added in all leagues, as they could provide immediate RB2 value for your team. You also should add them to your team to keep them away from other owners in your league.

Wide receiver

Beckham was in previous editions of my waiver wire target articles. He remains a must-add for the fantasy football playoffs.

The veteran wide receiver was the No. 6 player at his position last week, when he totaled 97 yards and a score on a season-high 10 targets from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. He now totaled at least 100 yards or scored a touchdown in four of his last five games.

He received at least seven targets in four of his last seven appearances. I expect his usage to continue at a similar rate in the coming weeks. Beckham can be used as a WR2.

Tight end

Tucker Kraft can be added to rosters in leagues that require starting tight ends. Like many tight ends, he is likely a touchdown-or-bust play.

The Green Bay Packers playmaker failed to reach the end zone in Week 14, but recorded season-highs in catches (four) and yards (64). He received a total of 10 targets over the last two weeks, while former starter Luke Musgrave nursed an abdomen injury.

Advertisement

The Packers young pass catcher can be used as a TE1 streamer in Week 15.

NFL: New Orleans Saints dominate Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr throws against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on December 10, 2023. The Saints defeated the Panthers 28-6. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Tommy DeVito, Giants beat Packers for third-consecutive win
NFL // 4 hours ago
Tommy DeVito, Giants beat Packers for third-consecutive win
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito led three second-half scoring drives to help the New York Giants beat the Green Bay Packers for their third-consecutive victory.
Tennessee Titans use defense to rally past Miami Dolphins
NFL // 11 hours ago
Tennessee Titans use defense to rally past Miami Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Primetime cameras and lights beckoned for the NFL's most prolific offenses to awe a national audience, but the Tennessee Titans stifled the Miami Dolphins' attack en route to an upset victory on Monday Night Football.
Herbert, Stroud, Jacobs among players injured in NFL's Week 14
NFL // 1 day ago
Herbert, Stroud, Jacobs among players injured in NFL's Week 14
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Justin Herbert, C.J. Stroud and Josh Jacobs were among the key players injured in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season.
Bills hold off Chiefs; Mahomes sounds off on officals
NFL // 1 day ago
Bills hold off Chiefs; Mahomes sounds off on officals
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills held off a late Kansas City Chiefs rally to keep their playoff hopes alive and improve to 7-6 on the season. The game ended in controversy, with Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes criticizing officials.
Dolphins coach 'fired up' by Tua Tagovailoa's ability to channel anger
NFL // 4 days ago
Dolphins coach 'fired up' by Tua Tagovailoa's ability to channel anger
MIAMI, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Mike McDaniel now gets positively "fired up" when Tua Tagovailoa makes a mistake. The Miami Dolphins coach says his reactions are recognition of the quarterback's recently acquired ability to convert anger into fuel.
Fantasy football QB rankings: Purdy, Flacco among Week 14 must-starts
NFL // 6 days ago
Fantasy football QB rankings: Purdy, Flacco among Week 14 must-starts
MIAMI, Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Brock Purdy and Joe Flacco are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 14.
Pollard among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 14
NFL // 6 days ago
Pollard among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 14
MIAMI, Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Tony Pollard is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 14.
Patriots hold off Steelers rally, snap 5-game losing streak
NFL // 4 days ago
Patriots hold off Steelers rally, snap 5-game losing streak
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Bailey Zappe threw three touchdown passes and the New England Patriots held off a late rally to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers and snap a five-game losing streak.
Fantasy football rankings: Cooks, Smith-Njigba among 5 must-start WRs in Week 14
NFL // 6 days ago
Fantasy football rankings: Cooks, Smith-Njigba among 5 must-start WRs in Week 14
MIAMI, Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Brandin Cooks and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 14 of the fantasy football season.
Dolphins, offensive tackle Austin Jackson agree to $36M extension
NFL // 5 days ago
Dolphins, offensive tackle Austin Jackson agree to $36M extension
MIAMI, Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract extension with offensive tackle Austin Jackson, a source familiar with the contract told UPI on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tennessee Titans use defense to rally past Miami Dolphins
Tennessee Titans use defense to rally past Miami Dolphins
Tommy DeVito, Giants beat Packers for third-consecutive win
Tommy DeVito, Giants beat Packers for third-consecutive win
Herbert, Stroud, Jacobs among players injured in NFL's Week 14
Herbert, Stroud, Jacobs among players injured in NFL's Week 14
College football: Notre Dame QB Hartman, UNC's Maye to skip bowl games
College football: Notre Dame QB Hartman, UNC's Maye to skip bowl games
Bills hold off Chiefs; Mahomes sounds off on officals
Bills hold off Chiefs; Mahomes sounds off on officals
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement