Nov. 27, 2023 / 11:06 AM

Carolina Panthers fire coach Frank Reich after just 11 games

By Alex Butler
Frank Reich is the first NFL head coach to be fired during consecutive seasons. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Frank Reich is the first NFL head coach to be fired during consecutive seasons. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers fired Frank Reich after a 1-10 start to the 2023 season, ending one of the shortest head-coaching stints in NFL history, the team announced Monday.

"I met with coach Reich this morning and informed him that he will not continue as head coach of the Carolina Panthers," Panthers owner David Tepper said in a statement.

"I want to thank Frank for his dedication and service, and we wish him well."

Tepper, who bought the Panthers in 2018, said special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will be promoted to interim coach.

Senior adviser Jim Caldwell will work as a senior assistant to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who also will will take over offensive play-calling duties for the Panthers.

The Panthers, who finished 7-10 last season, lost their first six games this season. They beat the Houston Texans on Oct. 29, but lost their next four.

Quarterback Bryce Young, the Panthers' No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, threw for 1,877 yards, nine scores and eight interceptions through 10 starts this season. He completed 61.7% of his throws and posted a 1-9 record as a starter.

The Panthers have the third-worst offense in the NFL, in terms of yards per game. They threw for the third-fewest passing yards and totaled the fourth-fewest rushing yards. The Panthers also scored the fourth-fewest points in the league, through Sunday's games.

The Panthers hired Reich, 61, in January. He led the Indianapolis Colts to a 40-33-1 record over five seasons. Reich's Colts tenure, which started in 2018, ended with his firing during the 2022 season.

On Monday, he became the first coach in NFL history to be fired in consecutive seasons.

Reich, who has an extensive background as a quarterbacks and wide receivers coach and as an offensive coordinator, owns an overall regular-season record of 41-43-1. He is 1-2 in the postseason.

The Panthers will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:05 p.m. EST Sunday in Tampa, Fla.

