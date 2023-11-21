Pittsburgh Steelers fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada

1 of 5 | Quarterback Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers offense has struggled throughout this season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers, who have one of the NFL's worst offenses, fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada, coach Mike Tomlin announced Tuesday. "Matt Canada has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator," Tomlin said in a statement. "I appreciate Matt's hard work and dedication, and I wish him the best moving forward in his career." Advertisement

The Steelers (6-4) scored the fifth-fewest points and totaled the fifth-fewest yards in the league through their first 10 games this season. They have the second-worst passing offense and 16th-ranked rushing attack.

The Steelers did not score more than 27 points in a game through the first 11 weeks of the season. They scored fewer than 18 points five times. The offense failed to total more than 300 yards in seven games.

Canada, 51, joined the Steelers in 2020 as a quarterbacks coach. He became offensive coordinator in 2021. They ranked 23rd in yards in 2021 and 2022.

They ranked 21st in points in 2021 and 26th in points in 2022. The Steelers' rushing attack vastly improved since the 2021 season, rising from 29th in yards to 16th over the last two seasons. Their passing attack dropped from 23rd in yards in 2021 and 2022 to 28th this season.

Veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger played his final season in 2021 under Canada and retired that off-season. The Steelers then turned to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in 2022.

Pickett, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, completed 60.5% of his passes for 1,722 yards, six scores and four interceptions in 10 starts this season. He threw multiple touchdown passes just once and did not eclipse 235 passing yards during that span.

The Steelers will face the Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Cincinnati.