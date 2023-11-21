Fantasy football rankings: Nacua, Evans among 5 must-start WRs in Week 12

1 of 5 | Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (L) can be used as a fantasy football WR1 in Week 12. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Puka Nacua and Mike Evans are among my five must-start wide receivers for Week 12 of the fantasy football season. If you need more options for your roster, check out my top add/drops article. My Week 12 rankings for quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends will also be available and updated throughout the week. Advertisement

Stefon Diggs, A.J. Brown, Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb and Keenan Allen lead my Top 50 Week 12 wide receiver rankings, which are listed below. Ja'Marr Chase, D.J. Moore, Nacua, Tank Dell and Evans round out my Top 10.

All of my must-start options rank inside the Top 28 in my rankings, meaning they should all be started in leagues that include at least 14 teams.

No teams are on bye this week, resulting in a full pool of wide receivers being available for use, outside of injuries.

Puka Nacua

Nakua is inside my Top 10 this week as his Los Angeles Rams head into a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. The rookie wide receiver, who is dealing with a shoulder injury that should be monitored, has been targeted at least seven times in every game this season. He also is on pace to accumulate more than 1,000 yards.

This week, Nakua will face a Cardinals team that allowed the ninth-most receiving yards per game to wide receivers so far this season. They also surrendered more than 130 receiving yards to a No. 1 wide receiver in two of their last three games.

Fellow Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp could miss Week 12 because of an ankle injury, which could boost Nakua's stock even more this week. Look for at least 10 catches for more than 80 yards and a score from the Rams pass catcher, who still is capable of WR1 production if Kupp plays.

Mike Evans

Evans is my No. 10 play for Week 12. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers playmaker scored a touchdown in four of his last five games. He also was targeted 22 times over the last two weeks. He turned those looks into 186 yards on 11 catches.

This week, the Buccaneers will face the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts haven't been awful at defending opposing wide receivers, but they did surrender 84 yards to Demario Douglas in Week 10, before their Week 11 bye.

I expect Evans to log at least six catches for 75 yards and a score.

Adam Thielen

Thielen has cooled a bit since he scored in four of his first six games, but continues to see a ton of targets within the Carolina Panthers offense. The veteran pass catcher was targeted at least 10 times in five of his last six games.

Thielen and the Panthers will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. The Titans tied for allowing the third-most catches and surrendered the sixth-most fantasy points and seventh-most receiving yards per game to wide receivers through 11 weeks.

They also allowed 90 yards and a touchdown to a No. 1 wide receiver in three-consecutive games, including 103 yards and two scores in Week 11 to Calvin Ridley.

The Panthers passing offense is among the least prolific in the league, but I expect them to trail in this game. Thielen should remain their top pass catching target. Look for at least eight catches for 80 yards from the Panthers veteran.

He is my No. 14 option.

Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman is the No. 18 player in my Week 12 rankings. The Colts wide receiver hauled in at least eight catches in four of his last five games. He also averaged 10.4 targets per game and caught two touchdown passes over that span.

Pittman and the Colts are set to battle a Buccaneers defense that allowed a league-high 198.9 receiving yards and the fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 11 weeks. They also just surrendered 156 yards and a score to Brandon Aiyuk in Week 11.

The Colts could get into a shootout with the Buccaneers in this matchup, with Gardner Minshew using Pittman as his top target. Look for the Colts wide receiver to see at least 10 targets once again. He could turn those opportunities into more than 60 yards and a score.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham injured his shoulder in Week 11, so his stock owners should monitor his status. If he does play, Beckham can provide solid WR2 production.

The veteran pass catcher hauled in four catches for a season-high 116 yards in Week 11. He scored touchdowns in each of his Week 9 and Week 10 appearances.

Beckham's usage continues to increase in the Baltimore Ravens offense. The Ravens also will get a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, who allowed the second-most receiving yards and fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 11 weeks. That stretch included surrendering 190 receiving yards to Green Bay Packers wide receivers in Week 11.

Look for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to continue to target Beckham, especially with tight end Mark Andrews out. Beckham should continue his second-half surge against this vulnerable secondary.

Week 12 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at PHI

2. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles vs. BUF

3. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins at NYJ

4. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. WAS

5. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. BAL

6. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

7. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears at MIN

8. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams at ARI

9. Tank Dell, Houston Texans vs. JAX

10. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at IND

11. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. GB

12. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders vs. KC

13. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. SF

14. Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers at TEN

15. Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars at HOU

16. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints at ATL

17. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins at NYJ

18. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts vs. TB

19. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. BUF

20. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings vs. CHI

21. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders at DAL

22. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. CLE

23. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets vs. MIA

24. DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans vs. CAR

25. Odell Beckham Jr., Baltimore Ravens at LAC

26. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at SEA

27. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars at HOU

28. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. SF

29. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

30. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens at LAC

31. Demario Douglas, New England Patriots at NYG

32. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons vs. NO

33. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at IND

34. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers at SEA

35. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers at DET

36. Gabe Davis, Buffalo Bills at PHI

37. Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts vs. TB

38. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns at DEN

39. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals vs. LAR

40. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers at DET

41. Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints at ATL

42. Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys vs. WAS

43. Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams at ARI

44. Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders vs. KC

45. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs at LV

46. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

47. Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders at DAL

48. Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns at DEN

49. Nico Collins, Houston Texans vs. JAX

50. Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers vs. BAL

