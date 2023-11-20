Women's basketball star Caitlin Clark to join 'ManningCast'

1 of 5 | Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) will join brothers and former NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning on Monday on ESPN's ManningCast. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark will join ESPN's ManningCast during a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, Omaha Productions announced Monday morning. The broadcast will start at 8 p.m. EST Monday on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will also be a part of the broadcast, which features brothers Peyton Manning and Eli Manning conversing with guests and analyzing play during Monday Night Football matchups. Advertisement

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and NFL Network host Kyle Brandt were guests on last week's ManningCast.

Quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Trevor Lawrence, former football stars Keyshawn Johnson and Desmond Howard, Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson, actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Will Ferrell and comedians jimmy Kimmel and Tiffany Haddish were among previous guests on this season's ManningCast.

Clark, a three-time All-American, claimed multiple National Player of the Year honors last season, when she led the Hawkeyes to the national championship game. The senior guard averaged 27.8 points, 8.6 assists, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game in 2022-23.

She is averaging a national-best 31 points per game this season. Clark also averaged 8.0 assists, 7.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game through her first five games of 2023-24.

She totaled 35 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in the Hawkeyes' 113-90 win over Drake on Sunday in Iowa City. That performance gave Clark the record for the most 30-point games (39) in the history of Division I women's basketball. Kelsey Plum held the previous record, which she set in 2017 while playing for the Washington Huskies.

College hoops royalty ✅ Lifelong @Chiefs fan ✅ Welcome to tonight's ManningCast, Caitlin Clark! pic.twitter.com/07qCR1X3QI— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 20, 2023

The Chiefs, who beat the Eagles Feb. 12 in Super Bowl LVII, are 2.5-point favorites to win Monday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.