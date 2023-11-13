Trending
Nov. 13, 2023 / 10:07 AM

Women's basketball: UConn coach cites atmosphere, lack of discipline for N.C. State upset

By Alex Butler
Coach Geno Auriemma has led UConn to to a 1-1 record to start the 2023-24 women's college basketball season. File Photo by Aaron Joseczfyk/UPI
Coach Geno Auriemma has led UConn to to a 1-1 record to start the 2023-24 women's college basketball season. File Photo by Aaron Joseczfyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- UConn coach Geno Auriemma cited a lack of discipline and maturity and a hostile atmosphere for reasons the No. 2 Huskies women's basketball team sustained an upset loss to North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C.

"I could go on and on with a list of the things I was disappointed in," Auriemma told reporters Sunday at Reynolds Coliseum. "You don't give up 92 points just because you don't rebound. There were a lot of factors in that."

The unranked Wolfpack outrebounded the Huskies 41-29 in the 92-81 victory. The Huskies totaled 22 personal fouls, compared to just 12 for their foes.

"Anytime you foul, you just are undisciplined or in the wrong position," Auriemma said. "It can't be anything else. You are in the wrong position and you are undisciplined. That's who we were."

Wolfpack junior guard Saniya Rivers totaled a game-high 33 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and three steals in the victory. Auriemma called her "the most dominant player on the floor."

The Wolfpack outshot the Huskies 52.5% to 46.5%. They edged the Huskies 28 to 14 in fast break points. The game had six ties and three lead changes.

Huskies redshirt junior guard Paige Bueckers totaled 27 points in the loss. Forward Aaliyah Edwards totaled 21 points and six rebounds.

"The atmosphere was fantastic, so I think that had something to do with it," Auriemma said. "The crowd was incredibly supportive and N.C. State played off the crowd. ... Everything they did was better than us.

"They coached better and they played better. They were just on top of their game more than I remember. We got our [expletives] beat. Plain and simple."

The Wolfpack (2-0) will host Elon (1-1) at 7 p.m. EST Wednesday at Reynolds Coliseum. The Huskies (1-1) will host No. 14 Maryland (1-1) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Storrs, Conn.

