Coach Dan Campbell says Lions proved resiliency with victory over Chiefs

1 of 5 | Head coach Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions are off to a 1-0 start. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Coach Dan Campbell said he didn't gain much knowledge from the Detroit Lions' upset victory over the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL season opener, but his players proved their resiliency. "I didn't learn anything," Campbell told reporters after the 21-20 victory Thursday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Advertisement

"I got verification on what I already knew. This is a resilient team. It already was a resilient team and we added pieces to that resilient team."

The Lions (1-0) edged the reigning Super Bowl champions (0-1) 368-316 in total yards. They outgained the Chiefs 118-90 in rushing yards and 250-226 in passing yards.

They also rebounded from two deficits before taking the final lead on an 8-yard David Montgomery touchdown run with 7:11 remaining.

"It was a disappointing loss, but a good football team we lost to," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "We gotta play better and coach better, but that's what we'll do."

The Chiefs were 4.5-point favorites, despite playing without two All-Pros. Tight end Travis Kelce was injured and defensive tackle Chris Jones was absent because of a contract dispute.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 21 of 39 passes, with two touchdowns and an interception, while throwing to a cast of inconsistently performing wide receivers.

"I think they know I'm going to keep firing it," Mahomes said at his postgame news conference, when asked about his teammates' drops. "We will try to get it fixed this week and correct it going into next game."

The Lions and Chiefs exchanged punts to start the game. The Lions then went on a 14-play, 91-yard touchdown drive with quarterback Jared Goff throwing a 9-yard TD toss to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Mahomes answered by leading a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, with a 1-yard pass from to wide receiver Rashee Rice for the score.

The Lions marched down to the Chiefs' 17-yard line on the next possession. Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie forced a fumble to end the drive.

The Chiefs failed to score on the next drive, but took their first lead when Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to tight end Blake Bell 37 seconds before halftime.

The Chiefs and Lions again exchanged punts to start the second half. Mahomes' interception came on the Chiefs' second drive of the third quarter.

He threw that pass to wide receiver Kadarius Toney. The ball hit off Toney's hands and landed in the hands of defender Brian Branch. Branch then scored on a 50-yard interception return.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made a 35-yard field goal with 2:14 remaining in the quarter for a 17-14 edge. He made a 39-yard attempt about three minutes into the fourth quarter for a six-point advantage.

Goff and the Lions answered with a nine-play, 75-yard drive. Montgomery ended the possession with his 8-yard run. Kicker Riley Patterson converted on the extra-point attempt for the final point of the night.

The Chiefs punted on their next drive. The Lions followed by failing to convert a fourth-down conversion, but took almost three minutes off the clock.

The Lions defense then held up down the stretch, denying the Chiefs of a fourth-down conversion with 2:09 remaining. Montgomery followed by running for a first down, allowing the Lions to kneel out the remaining time.

Montgomery ran for 74 yards and a score on 21 carries. Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs logged 60 yards from scrimmage on nine touches in his NFL debut. Goff completed 22 of 35 passes for 253 yards and a score.

"We expected to win this game," Campbell said. "We came in here and knew what we needed to do. We knew it wasn't going to be easy. What it means is; that's one [win]."

The Lions will host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 on Sept. 17 at Ford Field in Detroit. The Chiefs will face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 17 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.