NFL
Aug. 2, 2023 / 8:22 AM

Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp injures hamstring

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (L) missed eight games last season because of a high-ankle sprain. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (L) missed eight games last season because of a high-ankle sprain. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp injured his hamstring at practice and could miss time, the team announced.

The Rams said Kupp injured the hamstring at training camp Tuesday in Irvine, Calif., but did not immediately provide a potential return date for the star wide receiver. A source told ESPN that Kupp could be back for "scrimmages in a few weeks."

The Rams return for training camp Thursday at the University of California Irvine.

"It looked he came up a little bit [injured] in a red zone route and they told me he was out for practice," Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday, when asked about Kupp's injury.

Kupp, 30, totaled 812 yards and six touchdowns on 75 catches in nine games last season. He missed the final eight games of the season because of a high-ankle sprain.

Kupp led the NFL with 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns in 17 starts in 2021. He earned All-Pro, Pro Bowl and Offensive Player of the Year honors and finished third in MVP voting that season. Kupp's reception total that season was just four shy of tying Michael Thomas' all-time record from 2019.

The third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft signed a three-year, $80.1 million contract with the Rams in 2022.

Ben Skowronek, Van Jefferson, Demarcus Robinson, Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell, Lance McCutcheon, Tyler Johnson, Austin Trammell, Tyler Hudson, Braxton Burmeister and Xavier Smith are among the other wide receivers on the Rams roster.

"You gotta be able to move on," McVay said in reference to Kupp's injury. "I hope he's OK, but we gotta be able to go practice. Guys gotta step up. Obviously, we are much better when he's here.

RELATED Colts RB Zack Moss breaks arm, expected to miss 6 weeks

"You hope he's gonna be OK, but if he's not, we'll see what happens. The practice had to go on."

The Rams will hold joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders before their Aug. 19 preseason game. They will practice with the Denver Broncos before their Aug. 26 preseason meeting.

The Rams will face the Seattle Seahawks in their regular-season opener Sept. 10 in Seattle.

