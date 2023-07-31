Trending
Advertisement
NFL
July 31, 2023 / 2:15 PM

Colts RB Zack Moss breaks arm, expected to miss 6 weeks

By Alex Butler
The Indianapolis Colts acquired running back Zack Moss (L) in November through a trade with the Buffalo Bills. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
The Indianapolis Colts acquired running back Zack Moss (L) in November through a trade with the Buffalo Bills. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss sustained a broken arm at practice Monday and is expected to miss more than a month of action.

Sources told NFL Network, The Athletic and KPRC2 about the injury Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

The news comes amid a dispute between the Colts and star running back Jonathan Taylor, who recently requested a trade. Taylor remains on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from off-season ankle surgery.

Moss, 25, joined the Colts in a November trade from the Buffalo Bills. The three-year veteran totaled 495 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in 13 games last season.

Taylor, who led the NFL with 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns on 333 carries in 2021, logged 861 yards and four scores on 192 carries last season.

Evan Hull, Jake Funk and Deon Jackson are the other running backs on the Colts roster. The Colts are set to battle the Buffalo Bills in their preseason opener at 1 p.m. EDT Aug. 12 in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Read More

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey vows to beat injury timeline Mike McDaniel steers Dolphins with 'opportunity cost' mantra Dolphins' cornerback Jalen Ramsey to have knee surgery, miss season start

Latest Headlines

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey vows to beat injury timeline
NFL // 2 hours ago
Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey vows to beat injury timeline
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 31 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey told Mike McDaniel that he plans to beat his injury timeline and return at some point during the 2023 season, the coach said Monday.
Mike McDaniel steers Dolphins with 'opportunity cost' mantra
NFL // 10 hours ago
Mike McDaniel steers Dolphins with 'opportunity cost' mantra
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 31 (UPI) -- Mike McDaniel says a focus on introspection led to his NFL role. Now Miami Dolphins players use his "opportunity cost" strategy, which prioritizes addressing obstacles head-on to allow for growth, to excel.
Dolphins' cornerback Jalen Ramsey to have knee surgery, miss season start
NFL // 3 days ago
Dolphins' cornerback Jalen Ramsey to have knee surgery, miss season start
MIAMI, July 28 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was injured on the second day of training camp, will undergo knee surgery Friday afternoon and to miss the start of the regular season, coach Mike McDaniel said.
LeBron James' son, Bronny, discharged after treatment for cardiac arrest
NFL // 4 days ago
LeBron James' son, Bronny, discharged after treatment for cardiac arrest
July 27 (UPI) -- Bronny James, son of NBA star LeBron James, has been discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after treatment for sudden cardiac arrest.
Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey injures knee, carted off at training camp
NFL // 4 days ago
Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey injures knee, carted off at training camp
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 27 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey appeared to injure his left knee, limped off the field, was tended to by trainers and left training camp on a cart Thursday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Bengals sign defensive end Trey Hendrickson to 1-year extension
NFL // 4 days ago
Bengals sign defensive end Trey Hendrickson to 1-year extension
July 27 (UPI) -- Defensive end Trey Hendrickson signed a 1-year contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Thursday.
Aaron Rodgers reworks Jets deal, takes $35M pay cut
NFL // 4 days ago
Aaron Rodgers reworks Jets deal, takes $35M pay cut
July 27 (UPI) -- New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed a reworked contract, taking a voluntary pay cut of about $35 million over the next two seasons.
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill says he is cooperating with NFL investigators into alleged assault
NFL // 5 days ago
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill says he is cooperating with NFL investigators into alleged assault
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 26 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill, who was accused of assault for a June 18 incident at a Miami marina, said the issue has been resolved, but he is now cooperating with the NFL in an investigation into the matter.
Giants agree to $117.5M extension with offensive tackle Andrew Thomas
NFL // 5 days ago
Giants agree to $117.5M extension with offensive tackle Andrew Thomas
July 26 (UPI) -- The New York Giants and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas agreed to a 5-year, $117.5 million contract extension, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
Ramsey, Howard say coming together can create elite Dolphins defense, limit fatigue
NFL // 5 days ago
Ramsey, Howard say coming together can create elite Dolphins defense, limit fatigue
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 26 (UPI) -- New teammates Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard say the Miami Dolphins' defense is filled with elite playmakers. The star cornerbacks also think their camaraderie can limit fatigue, increase productivity.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. cyclist Magnus White dies at age 17
U.S. cyclist Magnus White dies at age 17
Rangers trade for Cardinals pitchers Jordan Montgomery, Chris Stratton
Rangers trade for Cardinals pitchers Jordan Montgomery, Chris Stratton
Mike McDaniel steers Dolphins with 'opportunity cost' mantra
Mike McDaniel steers Dolphins with 'opportunity cost' mantra
Angels trade for Rockies OF Randal Grichuk, 1B C.J. Cron
Angels trade for Rockies OF Randal Grichuk, 1B C.J. Cron
Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey vows to beat injury timeline
Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey vows to beat injury timeline
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement