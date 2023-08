1/5

Running back Ronald Jones II (L) spent his first four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The NFL suspended Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones II for two games for violating its performance-enhancing substance policy, the league announced. The NFL announced the suspension, which is without pay, Monday night. Jones can participate in preseason practices and games, but can't return to the team's active roster until Sept. 18. Advertisement

Jones, 25, signed with the Cowboys in March. The five-year veteran logged 92 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in six games last season for the Kansas City Chiefs. The two-time Super Bowl champion spent his first four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jones totaled more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage in each of his 2019 and 2020 campaigns. He logged career-highs in carries (192), rushing yards (978), rushing touchdowns (seven), yards from scrimmage (1,143) and total scores (eight) in 14 games in 2020 for the Buccaneers.

The second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft was expected to play a backup role to Cowboys starter Tony Pollard this season. Malik Davis, Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle are the other running backs on the Cowboys roster.

The Cowboys will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in their preseason opener Aug. 12 in Arlington, Texas. They will battle the New York Giants and New York Jets in their first two regular-season games.