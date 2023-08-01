Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Aug. 1, 2023 / 8:58 AM

Broncos WR K.J. Hamler taking 'quick break' to address heart irritation

By Alex Butler
The Denver Broncos waived wide receiver K.J. Hamler (1) on Monday with a non-football injury designation. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
The Denver Broncos waived wide receiver K.J. Hamler (1) on Monday with a non-football injury designation. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Wide receiver K.J. Hamler was diagnosed with a mild heart irritation and will take a "quick break" from playing for the Denver Broncos.

Hamler announced Monday on Instagram that he felt some "chest pains" while working out before training camp. He said he was diagnosed with pericarditis, a condition consisting of swelling and irritation of tissue around the heart.

Advertisement

The Broncos waived Hamler on Monday night with a non-football injury designation.

"I've got a great treatment plan with medicine and am taking a quick break to get this all taken care of so I can get back to doing what I love," Hamler said.

RELATED Cowboys RB Ronald Jones II suspended 2 games for violating NFL PED policy

Pericarditis impacts an estimated 28 per 100,000 people in the general population each year, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders. The American Heart Association says the condition is "frequently mild" and may clear up with rest or simple treatment, but "rare" cases can lead to abnormal heart rhythm and death.

"I will be back on the field -- better and stronger than ever -- as soon as possible this season," Hamler said. "I feel great physically and this is very frustrating for me to deal with. I know most of you have heard or know of my story and these past few years what I've been going through on and off the field."

Advertisement

Hamler said the irritation is "tough to deal with" because he was ready for a "breakout year."

RELATED Colts RB Zack Moss breaks arm, expected to miss 6 weeks

"I'll get past this just like everything else on this journey," Hamler said. "I will continue to elevate. I forever stand on business. This is not a farewell, this is not a goodbye, this is a see you soon as I take a break for my health."

Hamler, 24, was a second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft. The three-year veteran totaled 381 yards and three scores on 30 catches during his rookie season. He totaled just five catches for 74 yards in three games in 2021. He caught seven passes for 165 yards in seven games last season.

Hamler, who dealt with hamstring, knee, chest and head injuries through his first three seasons, was entering the final year of his rookie contract.

RELATED Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey vows to beat injury timeline

The Broncos also lost wide receiver Tim Patrick because of a leg injury at Monday's practice. He was carted off the field. Sources told NFL Network, Denver 7 and ESPN that Patrick is believed to have sustained a torn Achilles, which would likely end his season.

Patrick missed the 2022 season because of a torn ACL.

Advertisement

Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Marquez Callaway, Marvin Mims Jr., Kendall Hinton, Jalen Virgil, Michael Bandy, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Brandon Johnson, Taylor Grimes and Montrell Washington are among the other wide receivers on the Broncos roster.

The Broncos will face the Arizona Cardinals in their preseason opener Aug. 11 in Glendale, Ariz.

Latest Headlines

Cowboys RB Ronald Jones II suspended 2 games for violating NFL PED policy
NFL // 1 hour ago
Cowboys RB Ronald Jones II suspended 2 games for violating NFL PED policy
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The NFL suspended Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones II for two games for violating its performance-enhancing substance policy, the league announced.
Colts RB Zack Moss breaks arm, expected to miss 6 weeks
NFL // 19 hours ago
Colts RB Zack Moss breaks arm, expected to miss 6 weeks
July 31 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss sustained a broken arm at practice Monday and is expected to miss more than a month of action.
Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey vows to beat injury timeline
NFL // 20 hours ago
Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey vows to beat injury timeline
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 31 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey told Mike McDaniel that he plans to beat his injury timeline and return at some point during the 2023 season, the coach said Monday.
Mike McDaniel steers Dolphins with 'opportunity cost' mantra
NFL // 1 day ago
Mike McDaniel steers Dolphins with 'opportunity cost' mantra
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 31 (UPI) -- Mike McDaniel says a focus on introspection led to his NFL role. Now Miami Dolphins players use his "opportunity cost" strategy, which prioritizes addressing obstacles head-on to allow for growth, to excel.
Dolphins' cornerback Jalen Ramsey to have knee surgery, miss season start
NFL // 4 days ago
Dolphins' cornerback Jalen Ramsey to have knee surgery, miss season start
MIAMI, July 28 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was injured on the second day of training camp, will undergo knee surgery Friday afternoon and to miss the start of the regular season, coach Mike McDaniel said.
LeBron James' son, Bronny, discharged after treatment for cardiac arrest
NFL // 4 days ago
LeBron James' son, Bronny, discharged after treatment for cardiac arrest
July 27 (UPI) -- Bronny James, son of NBA star LeBron James, has been discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after treatment for sudden cardiac arrest.
Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey injures knee, carted off at training camp
NFL // 4 days ago
Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey injures knee, carted off at training camp
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 27 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey appeared to injure his left knee, limped off the field, was tended to by trainers and left training camp on a cart Thursday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Bengals sign defensive end Trey Hendrickson to 1-year extension
NFL // 4 days ago
Bengals sign defensive end Trey Hendrickson to 1-year extension
July 27 (UPI) -- Defensive end Trey Hendrickson signed a 1-year contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Thursday.
Aaron Rodgers reworks Jets deal, takes $35M pay cut
NFL // 5 days ago
Aaron Rodgers reworks Jets deal, takes $35M pay cut
July 27 (UPI) -- New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed a reworked contract, taking a voluntary pay cut of about $35 million over the next two seasons.
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill says he is cooperating with NFL investigators into alleged assault
NFL // 5 days ago
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill says he is cooperating with NFL investigators into alleged assault
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 26 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill, who was accused of assault for a June 18 incident at a Miami marina, said the issue has been resolved, but he is now cooperating with the NFL in an investigation into the matter.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. cyclist Magnus White dies at age 17
U.S. cyclist Magnus White dies at age 17
Rangers trade for Cardinals pitchers Jordan Montgomery, Chris Stratton
Rangers trade for Cardinals pitchers Jordan Montgomery, Chris Stratton
Angels trade for Rockies OF Randal Grichuk, 1B C.J. Cron
Angels trade for Rockies OF Randal Grichuk, 1B C.J. Cron
Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey vows to beat injury timeline
Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey vows to beat injury timeline
Mike McDaniel steers Dolphins with 'opportunity cost' mantra
Mike McDaniel steers Dolphins with 'opportunity cost' mantra
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement