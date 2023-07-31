Trending
NFL
July 31, 2023 / 1:15 PM

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey vows to beat injury timeline

By Alex Butler
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey underwent knee surgery earlier this week and will miss the start of the season. File Photo by Alex Butler/UPI
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 31 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey told Mike McDaniel that he plans to beat his injury timeline and return at some point during the 2023 season, the coach said Monday.

Ramsey, who underwent surgery Friday afternoon on a torn meniscus in his left knee, is expected to miss multiple months this season.

"I think the surgery went about as well as it could have," McDaniel said at a news conference at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Fla.

"So we're elated about that."

McDaniel did not provide a specific date for Ramsey's potential return, but did say "this year," when speaking about his potential regular-season debut for the Dolphins.

"He immediately [said] 'tell me whatever the timeline is and I'm gonna beat it by a month,'" McDaniel said. "What I like about that is, thankfully we have a training staff that really does a good job of protecting players against themselves."

McDaniel said Ramsey, who only missed five games through his first seven NFL seasons, won't be "rushed" back to the field.

"I know one thing, when Jalen is back on the field this year, he is going to be 100% Jalen Ramsey," McDaniel said. "Now as a team, we make sure that the team he comes back to does everything they can to be the best version of themselves possible."

McDaniel said that doctors did not discover any additional damage to Ramsey's knee during their examination.

Xavien Howard, Kader Kohou, Nik Needham, Justin Bethel, Keion Crossen, Cam Smith, Trill Williams, Eli Apple and Noah Igbinoghene are among the other defensive backs on the Dolphins roster.

The Dolphins will host the Atlanta Falcons in their preseason opener at 7 p.m. EDT Aug. 11 in Miami Gardens.

