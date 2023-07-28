1/5

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey will undergo surgery on the left knee he injured at Miami Dolphins training camp on Thursday in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, July 28 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was injured on the second day of training camp, will undergo knee surgery and is expected to miss the start of the regular season. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic that Ramsey will have meniscus surgery and is expected to miss about two months of action, but an exact timeline for return is dependent on the outcome. Advertisement

Ramsey, 28, was carted off the practice field after making contact with a teammate during a drill Thursday at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Fla. He limped to the sideline before trainers tended to his left knee and helped him get on the cart.

Ramsey later tweeted that h0e would return to the field "stronger than ever" and in "due time." He also hinted that he will miss several games in 2023, but could return at the end of the season.

"That end of the season push [is[ gonna be legendary," Ramsey tweeted.

The Dolphins did not issue 0an official statement on Ramsey, but are to address the issue Friday at training camp.

Ramsey, a three-time All-Pro, joined the Dolphins in a March trade. The six-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro was the third-highest rated cornerback in the NFL in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus.

Kader Kohou, Cam Smith, Justin Bethel, Trill Williams, Nik Needham and Keion Crossen are among the other cornerbacks listed on the Dolphins' roster.

The Dolphins will play the Atlanta Falcons in their preseason opener at 7 p.m. EDT Aug. 11 in Miami Gardens.