Dolphins' Tyreek Hill says he is cooperating with NFL investigators into alleged assault

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (L) is under investigation by the NFL after being accused of assault in June. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 26 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill, who was accused of assault for a June 18 incident at a Miami marina, said the issue has been resolved, but he is now cooperating with the NFL in an investigation into the incident. Hill made his first public comments about the incident during a news conference at Dolphins training camp Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Advertisement

The attorneys who represent Hill and the alleged victim of the incident released a statement Monday saying they "resolved their differences."

"As far as the story, I'm not here to get into that," Hill said Wednesday. "I'm here to play ball. I understand the question totally, but the issue has been resolved.

"I'm currently cooperating with the NFL and giving them all the details on what happened that day."

A June 18 incident report from the Miami-Dade Police Department said that Hill allegedly slapped the victim on the back of the head after a verbal altercation at the Miami marina.

Police investigated the incident, but did not file charges against Hill.

Hill, who totaled a career-high 119 catches for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns last season, still could be fined or suspended if the NFL opts to impose discipline on the seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

"We communicated with him and communicated with the league," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. "In situations like that, everybody is disappointed in what we're talking about.

"I think it's important, when you're in charge of making decisions, to reserve as much judgement as possible until all the information is collected.

"The league is still looking into it and we are in communication with the league."

Hill said he is using training camp as a chance to "get away" from reports about the incident.

"When I'm able to come here and play ball, I get a chance to get away from all of that," Hill said. "I just can't make boneheaded mistakes like that."