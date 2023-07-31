Advertisement
NFL
July 31, 2023 / 5:00 AM

Mike McDaniel steers Dolphins with 'opportunity cost' mantra

By Alex Butler
1/5
Mike McDaniel is entering his second season as Miami Dolphins head coach. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Mike McDaniel is entering his second season as Miami Dolphins head coach. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 31 (UPI) -- Mike McDaniel says introspection led to him becoming the Miami Dolphins' coach. Now, his players have adopted his "opportunity cost" strategy, which prioritizes addressing obstacles head-on to allow for growth and strive for excellence.

The mantra is among the most common used by the second-year head coach, who says his vulnerability was important in earning the players' respect.

Advertisement

McDaniel reaffirmed that belief last week at training camp in Miami Gardens, Fla., when he spoke about specific times in his life during which he lost opportunities because of lack of self-reflection. That led to his mantra.

"I think that really started to generate, you know, the obsessiveness that I had with it, probably when I became sober," said McDaniel, who has divulged his previous battles with alcohol abuse and depression.

RELATED Dolphins' cornerback Jalen Ramsey to have knee surgery, miss season start

"Only because, in that, you kind of realize when you're doing one thing, when you're not addressing an emotion," he said.

Advertisement

McDaniel, 40, said his past dissatisfaction with not rising up the NFL coaching ranks as fast as he wanted hindered his ability to do just that. The new mindset of separating controllable and uncontrollable aspects of his life led to his breakthrough.

"My product as a human being, as a husband, as a coach, was a completely better product," McDaniel said.

RELATED Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey injures knee, carted off at training camp

Players follow mantra

McDaniel almost immediately made the Dolphins a better product on the field in 2022. A cornerstone of that revival was quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's rise from an underperforming 2020 NFL Draft pick to a midseason MVP candidate.

The Dolphins were 8-3 through a dozen weeks of the 2022 campaign. And although they stumbled down the stretch, McDaniel is credited with turning a stagnant offense into one of the NFL's most-prolific.

RELATED Dolphins' Tyreek Hill says he is cooperating with NFL investigators into alleged assault

Tagovailoa admitted last season that a lack of self-confidence was costing him an opportunity to improve. Aided by McDaniel and teammates like superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill, he morphed into a confident, more vocal leader, with phenomenal production.

Tagovailoa characterized his personality as "guarded" before the coach's arrival. Positive reinforcement, paired with McDaniel's willingness to share from personal experiences and a reframing of his mindset, resulted in the quarterback creating room for growth even beyond the leap he took last season, when he led the league in passer ratings.

Advertisement

"I think for my life, everything is an opportunity," Tagovailoa said. "I think for you guys [reporters], as well. You guys look at everything as an opportunity, as well, whether you're interviewing someone like me, whether you're interviewing someone like Tyreek [Hill] or the offensive line.

"I feel like everything is an opportunity for us and that's what makes us who we all are. So, yeah, I look at all of this as an opportunity."

Tagovailoa's turnaround came full circle this week when players voted him as one of the NFL's Top 100 players. The quarterback, who once questioned if he "sucked," was ranked No. 82 in a league that has nearly 1,700 active players.

"I think deep down, when you're begging for a little positive reinforcement, and you're considering if you suck, I do think that I can officially say if you're on that list, you don't suck," McDaniel said.

The latest adversity to hit the Dolphins, a knee injury sustained Thursday by star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, offers another opportunity.

"Coach does a great job of just keeping everybody in the moment," Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb said. "You are going to have good days and bad days. Thursday was a bad day when you lose a player like that [Ramsey].

Advertisement

"He does a great job of keeping you in the moment. He says, 'Now it's your turn to step up. The defense lost a piece, how are you going to respond?'"

Ramsey was expected to team up with Xavien Howard for one of the NFL's top cornerback duos. Now the Dolphins will lean on Howard and backup cornerbacks, including Noah Igbinoghene, as they start the season without Ramsey.

Igbinoghene, a first-round pick in 2020, struggled through his first three seasons. He said early focus on outside pressure and where he fit in on the team hindered his opportunity to become better.

"My mentality has changed drastically," Igbinoghene said. "I've learned a lot. There have been ups and downs in my past. Now, the mentality is that I'm not worried about the past anymore.

"I'm focused on the now. Coach McDaniel says it a lot. We just need to focus on the now and not worry about what happened in the past. Don't even worry about the future, just worry about today."

Latest Headlines

Dolphins' cornerback Jalen Ramsey to have knee surgery, miss season start
NFL // 2 days ago
Dolphins' cornerback Jalen Ramsey to have knee surgery, miss season start
MIAMI, July 28 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was injured on the second day of training camp, will undergo knee surgery Friday afternoon and to miss the start of the regular season, coach Mike McDaniel said.
LeBron James' son, Bronny, discharged after treatment for cardiac arrest
NFL // 3 days ago
LeBron James' son, Bronny, discharged after treatment for cardiac arrest
July 27 (UPI) -- Bronny James, son of NBA star LeBron James, has been discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after treatment for sudden cardiac arrest.
Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey injures knee, carted off at training camp
NFL // 3 days ago
Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey injures knee, carted off at training camp
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 27 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey appeared to injure his left knee, limped off the field, was tended to by trainers and left training camp on a cart Thursday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Bengals sign defensive end Trey Hendrickson to 1-year extension
NFL // 3 days ago
Bengals sign defensive end Trey Hendrickson to 1-year extension
July 27 (UPI) -- Defensive end Trey Hendrickson signed a 1-year contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Thursday.
Aaron Rodgers reworks Jets deal, takes $35M pay cut
NFL // 3 days ago
Aaron Rodgers reworks Jets deal, takes $35M pay cut
July 27 (UPI) -- New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed a reworked contract, taking a voluntary pay cut of about $35 million over the next two seasons.
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill says he is cooperating with NFL investigators into alleged assault
NFL // 4 days ago
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill says he is cooperating with NFL investigators into alleged assault
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 26 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill, who was accused of assault for a June 18 incident at a Miami marina, said the issue has been resolved, but he is now cooperating with the NFL in an investigation into the matter.
Giants agree to $117.5M extension with offensive tackle Andrew Thomas
NFL // 4 days ago
Giants agree to $117.5M extension with offensive tackle Andrew Thomas
July 26 (UPI) -- The New York Giants and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas agreed to a 5-year, $117.5 million contract extension, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
Ramsey, Howard say coming together can create elite Dolphins defense, limit fatigue
NFL // 4 days ago
Ramsey, Howard say coming together can create elite Dolphins defense, limit fatigue
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 26 (UPI) -- New teammates Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard say the Miami Dolphins' defense is filled with elite playmakers. The star cornerbacks also think their camaraderie can limit fatigue, increase productivity.
Chargers sign QB Justin Herbert to 5-year, $262.5M extension
NFL // 4 days ago
Chargers sign QB Justin Herbert to 5-year, $262.5M extension
July 26 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers signed quarterback Justin Herbert to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced.
Johnny Lujack, winner of 1947 Heisman Trophy and Notre Dame legend, dies at 98
NFL // 5 days ago
Johnny Lujack, winner of 1947 Heisman Trophy and Notre Dame legend, dies at 98
July 25 (UPI) -- University of Notre Dame legend Johnny Lujack, the winner of the 1947 Heisman Trophy, died Tuesday. He was 98.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. cyclist Magnus White dies at age 17
U.S. cyclist Magnus White dies at age 17
Dodgers trading for White Sox pitchers Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly
Dodgers trading for White Sox pitchers Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly
Saturday's Jim Dandy at Saratoga a weekend horse racing highlight
Saturday's Jim Dandy at Saratoga a weekend horse racing highlight
Reigning juvenile champ Forte gets back on the board with win at Saratoga
Reigning juvenile champ Forte gets back on the board with win at Saratoga
Swimmer Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps' world medals record
Swimmer Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps' world medals record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement