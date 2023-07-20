Trending
Advertisement
NFL
July 20, 2023 / 10:09 PM

NFL approves Washington Commanders sale as Dan Snyder probe findings released

By Adam Schrader
1/2
Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder is seen on the field prior to the Redskins game against the San Diego Chargers at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on November 3, 2013. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder is seen on the field prior to the Redskins game against the San Diego Chargers at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on November 3, 2013. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- The NFL approved the sale of the Washington Commanders to a partnership led by Josh Harris from former owners Tanya and Dan Snyder on the same day a damning report into sexual misconduct allegations levied by a former cheerleader and employee was published.

Dan Snyder has been ordered to pay $60 million to the league to resolve the investigation.

Advertisement

The NFL approved the $6 billion sale of the team to Harris and partners that include NBA legend Magic Johnson, the league said on Twitter. Harris is the founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and co-owns the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team and the New Jersey Devils ice hockey team.

Harris and the Snyders had entered into a purchase agreement May 12 for a league-record $6.05 billion. The agreement required the approval of at least 24 of the league's 32 owners and received unanimous support.

Advertisement

"Congratulations to Josh Harris and his impressive group of partners," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement on Thursday.

"Josh will be a great addition to the NFL. He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL as well."

Harris said at a Thursday news conference that he is a "lifelong Washington football fan" and hopes to make a difference on and off the field.

RELATED Gamer breaks 'Football Manager' record with 528-year game

"This franchise is part of who I am, and who I've become as a person. But being a fan is not enough," Harris said.

"To be successful, we understand that we need to win championships, have a positive impact on the community, and great incredible memories and experiences for our fan base, much as I had as a youth growing up in Washington."

The sale was approved the same day former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White ended her independent investigation into allegations made by Tiffani Johnston, a former Washington Commanders cheerleader, who said Dan Snyder had put his hand on her thigh during a work-related dinner in the 2000s.

Advertisement

The findings of the 23-page report were published by the NFL on Thursday.

Johnston also alleged that another former senior executive of the football team improperly obtained a revealing photo of her at Dan Snyder's request.

The U.S. House Oversight Committee in March 2022 interviewed Jason Friedman, another Commanders employee, who corroborated an account from Johnston that Dan Snyder had tried pushing her into the back seat of his limo after the dinner.

Friedman additionally provided lawmakers information about alleged financial wrongdoing by the club, including repeatedly and deliberately omitting NFL ticket sales revenue from reports that were sent to the NFL between 2015 and 2016. The team also kept customers' security deposits for suite leases.

Dan Snyder has called Johnston's allegations "outright lies" and denied the conduct outlined by Friedman.

White's team investigated 44 witnesses, some of them several times, after the Washington Commanders agreed to release former employees from non-disclosure obligations.

The investigation sustained Johnston's three allegations, that Snyder put his hand on her thigh without her permission, that he tried to push her towards the back seat of his car and that a former senior executive of the company did take an unedited calendar photo of her.

Advertisement

White said the evidence was insufficient to show that Dan Snyder was involved in the photo incident.

As for the financial allegations, investigators specifically found that $11 million in revenues required by the league to have been disclosed appear to have been hidden from the NFL.

The investigation could not find or rule out that Dan Snyder directed or participated in the improper shielding of revenues from the league.

Dan Snyder and the club failed to cooperate with the investigation, which left White's team unable to determine the total amount of improperly shielded NFL revenues and the extent of his participation in the scheme.

Read More

Lionel Messi fever drives sales for Inter Miami debut; it may not last Ariz. police: Coyotes center Alex Galchenyuk threatened officers' families

Latest Headlines

Bengals to add Chad Johnson, Boomer Esiason to Ring of Honor
NFL // 11 hours ago
Bengals to add Chad Johnson, Boomer Esiason to Ring of Honor
July 20 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals will add two legends to their Ring of Honor this season, placing the names of Chad Johnson and Boomer Esiason on display at Paycor Stadium, the team announced Thursday morning.
New York Jets to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims to Detroit Lions
NFL // 13 hours ago
New York Jets to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims to Detroit Lions
July 20 (UPI) -- The New York Jets agreed to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims to the Detroit Lions, a league source told UPI.
Pittsburgh Steelers sign linebacker Alex Highsmith to $68 million extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Pittsburgh Steelers sign linebacker Alex Highsmith to $68 million extension
July 19 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Alex Highsmith to an extension, keeping the linebacker under contract through the 2027 season, the team announced Wednesday.
Netflix's 'Quarterback' gets renewed, more NFL stars interested
NFL // 1 day ago
Netflix's 'Quarterback' gets renewed, more NFL stars interested
July 19 (UPI) -- Netflix's "Quarterback" was picked up for a second season, with several NFL stars interested in being featured on the show, executive producer Peyton Manning said.
Henry, Ekeler offer support for Barkley, RBs who fail to get long-term deals
NFL // 2 days ago
Henry, Ekeler offer support for Barkley, RBs who fail to get long-term deals
July 18 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry was among the NFL running backs to offer support to Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard and Josh Jacobs after they failed to sign long-term contracts with their teams and will likely play on franchise tags.
Tennessee Titans to sign WR DeAndre Hopkins
NFL // 3 days ago
Tennessee Titans to sign WR DeAndre Hopkins
July 17 (UPI) -- Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins agreed to sign with the Tennessee Titans, he announced on social media.
New Orleans Saints' Foster Moreau in full remission from Hodgkin's lymphoma
NFL // 2 weeks ago
New Orleans Saints' Foster Moreau in full remission from Hodgkin's lymphoma
July 3 (UPI) -- Saints tight end Foster Moreau announced on Monday that he is in remission from Hodgkin's Lymphoma after being diagnosed about three months ago.
NFL suspends Isaiah Rodgers, 3 others for gambling policy violations
NFL // 3 weeks ago
NFL suspends Isaiah Rodgers, 3 others for gambling policy violations
June 29 (UPI) -- The NFL suspended Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts, free agent Demetrius Taylor and Nicholas Petit-Frere of the Tennessee Titans for violations of its gambling policy, the league said Thursday.
Lloyd Howell to replace NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Lloyd Howell to replace NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith
June 28 (UPI) -- Lloyd Howell will replace longtime NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith after a board of player representatives voted to pick the new union leader, the NFLPA announced Wednesday.
Ex-NFL QB Ryan Mallett dies of apparent drowning at 35
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Ex-NFL QB Ryan Mallett dies of apparent drowning at 35
June 28 (UPI) -- Former NFL and University of Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett died of an apparent drowning in Destin, Fla., the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said. He was 35.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New York Jets to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims to Detroit Lions
New York Jets to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims to Detroit Lions
Fleetwood, Lamprecht, Grillo share first-round lead at Open Championship
Fleetwood, Lamprecht, Grillo share first-round lead at Open Championship
Google Doodle celebrates FIFA Women's World Cup kickoff
Google Doodle celebrates FIFA Women's World Cup kickoff
Bengals to add Chad Johnson, Boomer Esiason to Ring of Honor
Bengals to add Chad Johnson, Boomer Esiason to Ring of Honor
Pittsburgh Steelers sign linebacker Alex Highsmith to $68 million extension
Pittsburgh Steelers sign linebacker Alex Highsmith to $68 million extension
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement