Trending
Advertisement
NFL
July 19, 2023 / 8:39 AM

Netflix's 'Quarterback' gets renewed, more NFL stars interested

By Alex Butler
1/5
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes was one of three passers profiled on the first season of Netflix's "Quarterback." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes was one of three passers profiled on the first season of Netflix's "Quarterback." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Netflix's Quarterback was picked up for a second season, with several NFL stars interested in being featured on the show, executive producer Peyton Manning said.

Manning confirmed the renewal during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. He said in a news release last week that "a lot" of NFL quarterbacks are interested in starring in the next season.

Advertisement

The first season of the show featured Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and Marcus Mariota of the Atlanta Falcons.

Viewers were shown behind-the-scenes footage of the quarterbacks as they spent time with teammates and families and in their communities during the 2022 NFL season. Quarterback premiered July 12 on the streaming platform.

RELATED Henry, Ekeler offer support for Barkley, RBs who fail to get long-term deals

"Season two has been green-lit by Netflix," Manning said. "We're excited. We're hoping [for] more quarterbacks. It's easier to say yes.

"I don't want to hear it's going to be a distraction, because that's not true. Patrick Mahomes proved that, right? Kirk Cousins proved that. Marcus, the way he handled that, he proved that, right?"

Advertisement

Quarterback ranked as the No. 6 English-language TV program on Netflix, with 3.3 million views last week. Netflix reported that the show totaled more than 21 million hours of views.

RELATED Tennessee Titans to sign WR DeAndre Hopkins

Manning said a "couple quarterbacks" passed when asked to be on the show last season.

"Look, we are all set to move forward with season two of this series Quarterback, and we have a lot of quarterbacks that want to do it because now they realize, 'Hey, if I do this, I'm going to win the Super Bowl and be the MVP of the league.' Right? Mahomes has shown that," Manning said in a news release.

Manning's argument that Quarterback is not a distraction for NFL teams, comes at the same time the NFL and HBO announced that the New York Jets will appear on the upcoming season of Hard Knocks. That show, which debuted in 2001, also offers behind-the-scenes looks at NFL players, including quarterbacks, but has often been criticized for being a distraction for teams as they prepare for their seasons.

RELATED Patrick Mahomes, Mikaela Shiffrin named top athletes at 2023 ESPYs

ESPN reported Monday that the Jets did not want to be featured on the latest edition of the show, which will premiere Aug. 8 on HBO and Max. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers also spoke about the lack of desire to appear on the show during an interview last week with KPIX-TV.

Advertisement

"They forced it down our throats and we've got to deal with it," Rodgers said.

The NFL can require teams to be on Hard Knocks if they haven't made the playoffs for two-consecutive seasons, don't have a first-year head coach and they haven't participated in the show in more than 10 years.

Latest Headlines

Henry, Ekeler offer support for Barkley, RBs who fail to get long-term deals
NFL // 1 day ago
Henry, Ekeler offer support for Barkley, RBs who fail to get long-term deals
July 18 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry was among the NFL running backs to offer support to Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard and Josh Jacobs after they failed to sign long-term contracts with their teams and will likely play on franchise tags.
Tennessee Titans to sign WR DeAndre Hopkins
NFL // 2 days ago
Tennessee Titans to sign WR DeAndre Hopkins
July 17 (UPI) -- Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins agreed to sign with the Tennessee Titans, he announced on social media.
New Orleans Saints' Foster Moreau in full remission from Hodgkin's lymphoma
NFL // 2 weeks ago
New Orleans Saints' Foster Moreau in full remission from Hodgkin's lymphoma
July 3 (UPI) -- Saints tight end Foster Moreau announced on Monday that he is in remission from Hodgkin's Lymphoma after being diagnosed about three months ago.
NFL suspends Isaiah Rodgers, 3 others for gambling policy violations
NFL // 2 weeks ago
NFL suspends Isaiah Rodgers, 3 others for gambling policy violations
June 29 (UPI) -- The NFL suspended Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts, free agent Demetrius Taylor and Nicholas Petit-Frere of the Tennessee Titans for violations of its gambling policy, the league said Thursday.
Lloyd Howell to replace NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Lloyd Howell to replace NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith
June 28 (UPI) -- Lloyd Howell will replace longtime NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith after a board of player representatives voted to pick the new union leader, the NFLPA announced Wednesday.
Ex-NFL QB Ryan Mallett dies of apparent drowning at 35
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Ex-NFL QB Ryan Mallett dies of apparent drowning at 35
June 28 (UPI) -- Former NFL and University of Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett died of an apparent drowning in Destin, Fla., the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said. He was 35.
NFL's Leonard Fournette escapes SUV fire, avoids injury
NFL // 3 weeks ago
NFL's Leonard Fournette escapes SUV fire, avoids injury
June 27 (UPI) -- Veteran running back Leonard Fournette avoided injury after his SUV caught fire while he was driving Tuesday in Tampa, Fla., the Florida Highway Patrol told UPI.
Assault charge against Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams dropped
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Assault charge against Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams dropped
June 24 (UPI) -- An assault charge against Las Vegas Raiders' wide receiver Davante Adams was dismissed, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City municipal court said.
NFL pledges $562K for alternative treatment studies
NFL // 3 weeks ago
NFL pledges $562K for alternative treatment studies
June 22 (UPI) -- Research into alternative pain management solutions, including the marijuana compound cannabidiol, will be the focus for studies commissioned for $526,525 by the NFL and players' union, the parties said Thursday.
Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans dies at 46
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans dies at 46
June 21 (UPI) -- Former NFL linebacker Clark Haggans, who spent eight of his 13 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has died, the team confirmed Wednesday. He was 46.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Angels' Shohei Othani on pace for 60 homers after crushing 35th vs. Yankees
Angels' Shohei Othani on pace for 60 homers after crushing 35th vs. Yankees
MLB takes control of Diamondbacks broadcasts from Bally Sports
MLB takes control of Diamondbacks broadcasts from Bally Sports
Ariz. police: Coyotes center Alex Galchenyuk threatened officers' families
Ariz. police: Coyotes center Alex Galchenyuk threatened officers' families
Angels drop Yankees to last place, 1-4 since All-Star break
Angels drop Yankees to last place, 1-4 since All-Star break
Henry, Ekeler offer support for Barkley, RBs who fail to get long-term deals
Henry, Ekeler offer support for Barkley, RBs who fail to get long-term deals
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement