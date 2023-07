1/5

July 17 (UPI) -- Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins agreed to sign with the Tennessee Titans, he announced on social media. Hopkins announced his decision to join the Titans on Sunday night. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and A to Z Sports that he agreed to a 2-year, $26 million contract, with another $6 million available through incentives. Advertisement

"I always loved having haters and doubters, but I appreciate it even more now," Hopkins tweeted. "Titan up!"

The Arizona Cardinals released Hopkins in May. The 10-year veteran totaled 717 yards and three touchdowns on 64 catches in nine games last season for the Cardinals. He missed the first six games of the season while serving a suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Hopkins, 31, entered the league as the No. 27 overall pick by the Houston Texans in the 2013 NFL Draft. The five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro totaled at least 1,100 receiving yards in six of seven seasons from 2014 through 2020. He scored a league-best 13 receiving touchdowns in 2017 for the Texans.

The Texans traded Hopkins to the Cardinals in 2020. The former Clemson star totaled 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns on 853 catches through the first 145 games of his NFL tenure.