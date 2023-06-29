NFL suspends Isaiah Rodgers, 3 others for gambling policy violations

1/3

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers apologized in early June for being involved in an NFL gambling scandal. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- The NFL suspended Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts, free agent Demetrius Taylor and Nicholas Petit-Frere of the Tennessee Titans for violations of its gambling policy, the league said Thursday. Rodgers, Berry and Taylor each were suspended through the entire 2023-24 season for betting on NFL games during the 2022-23 campaign. They can apply for reinstatement after the season. Advertisement

Petit-Frere received a six-game ban for betting on non-NFL sports at the team facility. The Titans offensive lineman is allowed to participate in off-season and preseason activities, including preseason games.

The Colts waived Rodgers and Berry less than an hour after their suspensions were announced.

"We have made the following roster moves as a consequence of the determination that these players violated the league's gambling policy," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said in a news release.

"The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance. As an organization, we will continue to educate our players, coaches, and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations."

Rodgers admitted that he made an "error" and apologized earlier this month after the NFL launched an investigation into a gambling allegations made against several players.

The 25-year-old cornerback was a sixth-round pick by the Colts in the 2020 NFL Draft. The three-year veteran totaled 34 combined tackles, four fumble recoveries, three passes defensed and a forced fumble in 15 games last season.

Berry, 26, totaled four combined tackles in eight appearances over his first two seasons with the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions. He spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. Berry signed with the Colts in January.

Taylor, 24, appeared in one game last season for the Lions. The defensive tackle spent most of the 2022-23 campaign on the practice squad.

Petit-Frere, 23, started 16 games last season for the Titans. The offensive tackle was a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Petit-Frere also released a statement about the suspension. He said the betting was non-NFL related and "is only being sanctioned because it occurred at the Titans facility."

"I want to apologize to my family, coaches, teammates and the Titans fans," Petit-Frere said. "I have always strived in every stage of my life to follow the rules. I did not knowingly break the rules. Even after attending a league presentation, I was unaware about the specifics around placing bets from a team facility.

"I will do everything in my power to help the team during training camp and will be prepared when I return to the roster during the season."

The NFL suspended five players in April for violations of its gambling policy. Four of those players were members of the Detroit Lions. Two of the Lions players were released short after the NFL announced the suspensions.

The league announced earlier this month that it planned to reinforce its gambling policy -- including required education sessions and in-person visits -- for the 2023 season. The league also released a list of "key rules" for players.

Part of that initiative includes a new policy that requires rookies to watch a training video for NFL compliance.

Key rules that will be reinforced for players include: not betting on the NFL; not gambling at team facilities, while traveling for a road game or staying at a team hotel; and not having someone bet for them.

Players also are forbidden from sharing "inside information," enter a sportsbook during the NFL playing season and playing daily fantasy football.

NFL training camp dates will start July 18, when rookies are required to report to team facilities.