June 21, 2023 / 7:47 AM

NFL to reinforce anti-gambling policy in wake of player suspensions

By Alex Butler
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (L) was suspended for at least one year in April for violating the NFL's gambling policy. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (L) was suspended for at least one year in April for violating the NFL's gambling policy. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Amid a rash of player suspensions and probes related to the matter, the NFL will reinforce its gambling policy -- including required education sessions and in-person visits -- for the 2023 season, the league announced.

NFL officials held a conference call Tuesday with reporters and released a list of "key rules" for players.

"The world has changed over the last few years," NFL executive vice president of communications Jeff Miller told reporters.

"The availability of our phones and [with] a couple of touches, and all of a sudden, you can place a bet on many different things was not available a few years ago and is available now."

RELATED Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers admits to 'error,' link to NFL gambling probe

The key rules that will be reinforced for players include: not betting on the NFL; not gambling at team facilities, while traveling for a road game or staying at a team hotel; and not having someone bet for them.

NFL officials also will ensure players don't "share inside information, don't enter a sportsbook during the NFL playing season and don't play daily fantasy football. Not betting on the NFL also encompasses wagers on the NFL Draft, combine, Pro Bowl, flag football events and the NFL Honors.

Players are not allowed to bet on anything -- including from their phone -- while at their team facility or stadium, including the parking lot, on a team road trip, team plan, bus, car, at the team hotel or on other team business.

RELATED Jameson Williams among 4 Detroit Lions players suspended for gambling

Rookies are now required to attend mandatory education sessions. League officials will visit team facilities to provide clarity on prohibited activities.

NFL players are permitted to play full-season fantasy football, but only if the payout is less than $250. NFL coaches and staff members are forbidden from betting on any sport whatsoever, including college, professional, Olympic and more.

Sportsbooks and external monitoring firms will work with the NFL to monitor player activity. The NFL maintains business partnerships with Caesars, DraftKings and FanDuel and allows sportsbooks to operate in its stadiums.

RELATED Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended for season for betting on NFL games

In April, the NFL suspended four Detroit Lions players and another from the Washington Commanders for violations of league gambling rules. Lions wide receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill each received six-game bans.

Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were suspended for at least one year.

The NFL determined that Toney, Cephus and Moore were "betting on NFL games" during the 2022 season. Cephus and Moore were released by the Lions shortly after their suspensions.

Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended last off-season for betting on NFL games. Ridley, who was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in November, missed the entire 2022 campaign because of that violation.

Ridley was reinstated in March.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers admitted earlier this month that he was being investigated by the NFL in relations to its gambling policy. He apologized and said he wanted to take "full responsibility" for his actions. The league has yet to announce any findings from that investigation.

