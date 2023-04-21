Jameson Williams among 4 Detroit Lions players suspended for gambling

1/5

Wide receiver Jameson Williams, a first-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft, is suspended for the first six regular-season games of the 2023 NFL season. File photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Wide receiver Jameson Williams, three of his Detroit Lions teammates and Washington Commanders defender Shaka Toney were suspended Friday for violations of the NFL gambling policy, the league announced. Toney and Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and defensive back C.J. Moore are suspended indefinitely through at least the entire 2023 season for "betting on NFL games" during the 2022 season, the NFL said in a news release. Advertisement

Williams and fellow Lions wide receiver Stanley Berryhill are suspended for the first six regular-season games of 2023. They can participate in off-season and preseason activities, including preseason games.

The Lions released Cephus and Moore shortly after the NFL announced the suspensions.

"As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league's gambling policy," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said in a news release. "These players exhibited decision-making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules.

"We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately. We are disappointed by the decision-making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward."

Advertisement

Williams joined the Lions as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was limited to six games last season as he recovered from a torn ACL, which he sustained at Alabama.

Williams totaled one catch for a 41-yard touchdown as a rookie. He also gained 40 yards on a carry against the Chicago Bears on Jan. 1 in Detroit.

Toney, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Commanders in the 2021 NFL Draft. He totaled eight combined tackles in each of his first two seasons.

"We have been made aware of the suspension of Shaka Toney," the Commanders said. "We have cooperated fully with the NFL's investigation since receiving notice and support the league's findings and actions."

Cephus, 25, joined the Lions as a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He totaled just two catches for 15 yards in four games last season. He totaled 568 yards and four scores on 37 catches over his first three seasons.

Moore, 27, was an undrafted free agent signed by the Lions in 2019. He totaled 48 combined tackles, two passes defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery in 56 appearances over his four-year tenure with the Lions.

Advertisement

The Lions signed Moore to a two-year, $4.5 million contract in March.

Berryhill, 24, was an undrafted free agent signed by the Lions last off-season. He totaled one tackle in four games in 2022-23.

Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended last off-season for betting on NFL games. Ridley, who was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in November, missed the entire 2022 campaign because of that violation.

Ridley was reinstated in March.