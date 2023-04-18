Trending
April 18, 2023 / 1:00 PM

Ex-NFL, XFL pass rusher Chris Smith dies at 31

By Alex Butler
Defensive end Chris Smith (R) spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. File photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Defensive end Chris Smith (R) spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. File photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- XFL defensive end Chris Smith, who spent eight seasons in the NFL, has died, his agent, former teams and teammates announced Tuesday. He was 31.

No cause of death was disclosed. Smith signed with the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons in March.

"Rest in peace, Chris," agent Drew Rosenhaus tweeted Tuesday morning. "Condolences to all his family, friends and loved ones. We will miss you."

Smith was a fifth-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Draft. He played for the Jaguars through 2017. He also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers.

Smith totaled 80 combined tackles and 11 sacks in 72 career appearances in the NFL.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Browns defensive end Chris Smith," the Browns said in a statement. "Chris was one of the kindest people, teammates and friends we've had in the organization."

Several of Smith's former teammates, including Browns tight end David Njoku and New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, offered condolences for his family on Twitter.

Smith was born in Mount Ulla, N.C. He attended Mt. Ulla's West Rowan High School and the University of Arkansas.

"Chris came to the Jaguars in 2014 and spent three years here," Jaguars executive Tony Khan tweeted. "He was a great teammate and friend. He suffered a tragic loss in 2019 when Petara, his girlfriend and mother of his child, passed away in a vehicular accident. I hope they're reunited in heaven."

