Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a career-high 22 touchdown passes in 15 starts last season. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension, the team announced Monday morning. Klutch Sports Group, the agency that represents Hurts, confirmed on Twitter that the pact is worth $255 million and includes $179.3 million in guarantees. The extension will make Hurts the highest-paid player in NFL history. He will be under contract through 2028, once the agreement is signed. Advertisement

Hurts, 24, completed 66.5% of his throws for a career-high 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns in 15 starts last season. He totaled just six interceptions and was 14-1 as a starter.

Hurts, one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL, logged another 760 yards and 13 scores on 165 carries in 2022-23. He totaled 579 yards and three scores in three playoff starts, including the Eagles' 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz.

Hurts totaled 374 offensive yards in the loss. He completed 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown as passer against the Chiefs. He totaled 70 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries in the loss. Those three rushing scores set a Super Bowl record for a quarterback.

The second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft owns a 23-11 regular season record over three years as the Eagles starting quarterback.