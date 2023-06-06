Advertisement
NFL
June 6, 2023 / 8:29 AM / Updated at 8:40 AM

Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers admits to 'error,' link to NFL gambling probe

By Alex Butler
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (R) apologized for his role in a gambling scandal, which is under investigation by the NFL. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (R) apologized for his role in a gambling scandal, which is under investigation by the NFL. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is "sorry" and wants to take "full responsibility" for his alleged role in a gambling scandal, which is under investigation by the NFL, he said on social media.

Sports Handle reported Monday night that a Colts player was under investigation for "pervasive" betting activities. The Colts confirmed the NFL probe to UPI on Tuesday morning, but did not reveal the player's name.

Advertisement

"We are aware of the investigation and we will have no further comment," the Colts said in a statement.

Rodgers admitted to his involvement in the matter and issued an apology hours after initial reports emerged about the gambling scandal.

RELATED Jameson Williams among 4 Detroit Lions players suspended for gambling

"Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions," Rodgers wrote on Instagram and Twitter. "I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation.

Advertisement

"The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches and my teammates."

The Indiana Gaming Commission told UPI on Tuesday that it will review information related to the matter to determine potential "regulatory actions."

RELATED Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended for season for betting on NFL games

"We have received information pertaining to this matter and we are following developments," IGC deputy directory Jennifer Reske said. "The IGC is not the lead agency on this matter, as it involves alleged violations of a league policy at this point.

"We will, however, continue to review information as it emerges to determine what, if any, regulatory actions are necessary."

The NFL suspended five players in April for violations of its gambling policy. Four of those players were members of the Detroit Lions. Two of the Lions players were released short after the NFL announced the suspensions.

RELATED NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wants uniform standards for sports betting

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended last off-season for betting on NFL games while he was a member of the Atlanta Falcons. Ridley, who was traded to the Jaguars in November, missed the entire 2022 campaign because of that violation.

He was reinstated in March.

Advertisement

In December, the NFL suspended New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin indefinitely for violating the league gambling policy.

Rodgers, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Colts in the 2020 NFL Draft. The three-year veteran totaled 34 combined tackles, four fumble recoveries, three passes defensed and a forced fumble in 15 games last season.

Rodgers also averaged 25.1 yards on 18 kick returns in 2022-23. He averaged 27 yards and scored one on 61 kick returns over his three seasons with the Colts.

Rodgers logged 90 combined tackles, 10 passes defensed, four fumble recoveries, three interceptions and a forced fumble over 45 career appearances during his NFL tenure.

Rodgers, who is pencilled in as a potential starter for the Colts, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He missed the final two games of 2022-23 because of a knee injury.

The Colts also selected cornerback Julius Brents in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

"I've let people down that I care about," Rodgers said Monday. "I made an error in judgement and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process.

Advertisement

"It's an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this."

Colts organized team activity sessions will be held Tuesday through Thursday in Indianapolis. The team will host mandatory minicamp from June 13 to 15 at its practice facility.

Latest Headlines

Buffalo Bills agree to one-year deal with linebacker Leonard Floyd
NFL // 22 hours ago
Buffalo Bills agree to one-year deal with linebacker Leonard Floyd
June 5 (UPI) -- Former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd and the Buffalo Bills agreed to a one-year contract in free agency, a source told UPI on Monday morning.
Chiefs mourn Norma Hunt, wife of late founder Lamar Hunt
NFL // 1 day ago
Chiefs mourn Norma Hunt, wife of late founder Lamar Hunt
June 5 (UPI) -- Norma Hunt, the widow of original Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and mother of current owner Clark Hunt, has died, her family announced. She was 85.
Arizona Cardinals cut three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins
NFL // 1 week ago
Arizona Cardinals cut three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins
May 26 (UPI) -- Three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is now a free agent after his release from the Indianapolis Colts, who announced the move Friday afternoon.
NFL strips OTAs from Patriots for off-season rules violation
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL strips OTAs from Patriots for off-season rules violation
May 25 (UPI) -- The NFL stripped the New England Patriots of two organized team activity sessions for violating league off-season rules, a league source told UPI on Thursday morning.
New York Jets to work out punter Matt Araiza
NFL // 1 week ago
New York Jets to work out punter Matt Araiza
May 24 (UPI) -- The New York Jets will work out Matt Araiza on Wednesday, a season after the free agent punter was released by the Buffalo Bills after he was accused of rape in a lawsuit, but not charged.
San Francisco 49ers' Levi's Stadium expected to host 2026 Super Bowl
NFL // 2 weeks ago
San Francisco 49ers' Levi's Stadium expected to host 2026 Super Bowl
May 19 (UPI) -- NFL team owners are expected to approve a bid for Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, to host Super Bowl LX in 2026.
Bills QB Josh Allen homers four times at Blue Jays batting practice
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Bills QB Josh Allen homers four times at Blue Jays batting practice
May 16 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen showed off his athletic ability on a different stage, blasting four home runs before a Toronto Blue Jays game against the New York Yankees.
Peacock to provide first-ever exclusively streamed NFL playoff game
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Peacock to provide first-ever exclusively streamed NFL playoff game
May 16 (UPI) -- The NFL will broadcast a playoff game exclusively on a digital platform for the first time, agreeing with NBCUniversal to air a Jan. 13 matchup on Peacock, the companies announced.
CBS hires ex-Colts, Falcons QB Matt Ryan as NFL analyst
NFL // 3 weeks ago
CBS hires ex-Colts, Falcons QB Matt Ryan as NFL analyst
May 15 (UPI) -- CBS Sports hired former Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan to work as an NFL analyst for the 2023 season, the network announced Monday morning.
Tom Brady in talks to buy Raiders ownership stake
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Tom Brady in talks to buy Raiders ownership stake
May 12 (UPI) -- Retired quarterback Tom Brady is in negotiations to join the ownership group of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Atlanta Braves bench Marcell Ozuna for bad base-running effort
Atlanta Braves bench Marcell Ozuna for bad base-running effort
Miami Heat steal Game 2 from Denver Nuggets, tie NBA Finals
Miami Heat steal Game 2 from Denver Nuggets, tie NBA Finals
Buffalo Bills agree to one-year deal with linebacker Leonard Floyd
Buffalo Bills agree to one-year deal with linebacker Leonard Floyd
Jabeur, Alcaraz, Djokovic clinch spots in French Open quarterfinals
Jabeur, Alcaraz, Djokovic clinch spots in French Open quarterfinals
Chiefs mourn Norma Hunt, wife of late founder Lamar Hunt
Chiefs mourn Norma Hunt, wife of late founder Lamar Hunt
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement