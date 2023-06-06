Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers admits to 'error,' link to NFL gambling probe

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (R) apologized for his role in a gambling scandal, which is under investigation by the NFL. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is "sorry" and wants to take "full responsibility" for his alleged role in a gambling scandal, which is under investigation by the NFL, he said on social media. Sports Handle reported Monday night that a Colts player was under investigation for "pervasive" betting activities. The Colts confirmed the NFL probe to UPI on Tuesday morning, but did not reveal the player's name. Advertisement

"We are aware of the investigation and we will have no further comment," the Colts said in a statement.

Rodgers admitted to his involvement in the matter and issued an apology hours after initial reports emerged about the gambling scandal.

RELATED Jameson Williams among 4 Detroit Lions players suspended for gambling

"Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions," Rodgers wrote on Instagram and Twitter. "I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation.

Advertisement

"The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches and my teammates."

The Indiana Gaming Commission told UPI on Tuesday that it will review information related to the matter to determine potential "regulatory actions."

RELATED Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended for season for betting on NFL games

"We have received information pertaining to this matter and we are following developments," IGC deputy directory Jennifer Reske said. "The IGC is not the lead agency on this matter, as it involves alleged violations of a league policy at this point.

"We will, however, continue to review information as it emerges to determine what, if any, regulatory actions are necessary."

The NFL suspended five players in April for violations of its gambling policy. Four of those players were members of the Detroit Lions. Two of the Lions players were released short after the NFL announced the suspensions.

RELATED NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wants uniform standards for sports betting

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended last off-season for betting on NFL games while he was a member of the Atlanta Falcons. Ridley, who was traded to the Jaguars in November, missed the entire 2022 campaign because of that violation.

He was reinstated in March.

Advertisement

In December, the NFL suspended New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin indefinitely for violating the league gambling policy.

Rodgers, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Colts in the 2020 NFL Draft. The three-year veteran totaled 34 combined tackles, four fumble recoveries, three passes defensed and a forced fumble in 15 games last season.

Rodgers also averaged 25.1 yards on 18 kick returns in 2022-23. He averaged 27 yards and scored one on 61 kick returns over his three seasons with the Colts.

Rodgers logged 90 combined tackles, 10 passes defensed, four fumble recoveries, three interceptions and a forced fumble over 45 career appearances during his NFL tenure.

Rodgers, who is pencilled in as a potential starter for the Colts, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He missed the final two games of 2022-23 because of a knee injury.

The Colts also selected cornerback Julius Brents in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

"I've let people down that I care about," Rodgers said Monday. "I made an error in judgement and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process.

Advertisement

"It's an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this."

Colts organized team activity sessions will be held Tuesday through Thursday in Indianapolis. The team will host mandatory minicamp from June 13 to 15 at its practice facility.