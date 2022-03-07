Trending
NFL
March 7, 2022 / 4:28 PM

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended for season for betting on NFL games

By Alex Butler
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (L) was suspended Monday for the entire 2022 NFL season for betting on games. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is suspended for the 2022 NFL season for betting on games, commissioner Roger Goodell announced Monday in a news release.

The release stated that Ridley bet on games during the 2021 season. The Falcons playmaker appeared in five games last season and said he would "step away" from football in November to address his mental health.

The league said Ridley's betting activity took place during a five-day period in late November, while he was away from the Falcons and team facilities. Ridley tweeted Monday afternoon that he wagered a total of $1,500 and doesn't "have a gambling problem."

"Just gone be more healthy when I come back," he added.

RELATED Colts Pro Bowl TE Jack Doyle retires from NFL

The NFL said it "uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way." The league's investigation also did not uncover any evidence that suggested coaches, staff, teammates or other players" were aware of Ridley's betting activity.

"There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL's success -- and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league -- than upholding the integrity of the game," Goodell wrote.

"This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL."

Goodell also "commended" Ridley for reporting for an interview and "admitting" his actions.

"We were first made aware of the league's investigation on Feb. 9," the Falcons said. "We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league's findings and actions.

RELATED Baylor's Kalon Barnes runs fastest 40 for DB in NFL Combine history

"We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office."

Ridley, 27, joined the Falcons as the No. 26 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He totaled 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine scores in 15 games in 2020. He totaled 31 catches for 281 yards and two scores to start his 2021 campaign.

Ridley was set to make $11.1 million in base salary in 2022, but that will now carry over into the 2023 campaign. He can appeal the suspension within three days. He can petition for reinstatement Feb. 15, 2023.

