Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship entered the league as an undrafted free agent signed by the Indianapolis Colts in 2020. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will sign kicker Rodrigo Blankenship after hosting the three-year veteran for a tryout at minicamp. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and Fox Sports on Thursday about the signing. Blankenship attended the Buccaneers' final minicamp session Thursday in Tampa. Advertisement

The 26-year-old split last season between the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. He made 4 of 5 field goal attempts and 4 of 5 extra point attempts in three appearances.

Blankenship, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent signing by the Colts in 2020, made 33 of 51 field goal attempts and 50 of 53 extra point attempts over his first two seasons.

The Colts cut the former Georgia kicker in September. He signed with the Cardinals as month later.

Ryan Succop made 31 of 38 field goal attempts and 24 of 25 extra point attempts in 17 games last season for the Buccaneers. The team released him in March.

Blankenship is expected to compete with Chase McLaughlin for Buccaneers starting kicker duties for the 2023-24 campaign.