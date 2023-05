Veteran kicker Brandon McManus (8) spent his first nine seasons with the Denver Broncos. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars signed veteran kicker Brandon McManus, just days after he was released by the Denver Broncos, the team announced Thursday. The Jaguars waived kicker Riley Patterson in a corresponding transaction. The Broncos cut McManus on Tuesday, ending his nine-year tenure with the AFC West franchise. Advertisement

McManus made 77.8% of his field goals and 92.6% of his extra points over 17 games last season for the Broncos. He made 81.4% of his field goals and 96.9% of his extra points in 144 appearances for the Broncos.

McManus, who signed with the Broncos in 2014 as an undrafted free agent, won a Super Bowl in 2016.

Patterson made 85.7% of his field goals and 97.3% of his extra points in 17 games last season for the Jaguars. He made 92.9% of his field goals and all 16 of his extra point attempts in seven games in 2021 for the Detroit Lions.

The Jaguars started organized team activities Monday and resumed the sessions Thursday. They will meet for additional organized team activities Tuesday and Wednesday, June 2 and June 5 through 8.

Jaguars mandatory minicamp will be held from June 12 to 14.