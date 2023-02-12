Advertisement
Super Bowl LVII: Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs rally past Eagles 38-35

By Alex Butler
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles for yardage against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles for yardage against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

PHOENIX, Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame a 10-point deficit and slipped by the Philadelphia Eagles with a game-winning field goal to win Super Bowl LVII on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.

Kicker Harrison Butker split the uprights with 8 seconds remaining for the go-ahead points in the 38-35 triumph at State Farm Stadium.

Mahomes, the NFL MVP, completed 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns to capture Super Bowl MVP honors.

"It was everybody," Mahomes told Fox. "Everybody said we had to step our game up. Our defense played their butts off in the second half and our offense found a way."

The Chiefs trailed 24-14 at halftime and scored two dozen points in their second-half rally. They scored on every possession after halftime to earn their second title in four seasons.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 304 yards and a score. He also scored three rushing touchdowns, the most ever for a quarterback in Super Bowl history.

"It was all heart," Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said in his Fox postgame interview. "We knew we didn't play our best and didn't play for each other as much as we wanted to. ... We were able to regroup at halftime and figured it out."

Hurts pushed into the end zone for a 1-yard score to end the game's opening possession. That score ended an 11-play, 75-yard drive, which took nearly five minutes off the clock.

The Chiefs answered with a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Mahomes tossed an 18-yard pass to tight end Travis Kelce for the score, which tied the game.

Butker hit the left upright during an unsuccessful 42-yard field goal attempt less than five minutes later. Neither team scored for the remainder of the first quarter.

The Eagles took back the lead when Hurts unleashed a 45-yard pass to start the second quarter. Wide receiver A.J. Brown snatched the ball in the left side of the end zone for the score.

Hurts fumbled on the Eagles' next drive. Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton grabbed the loose ball off the grass and ran for a 36-yard touchdown return, which tied the score.

The Eagles quarterback made up for that blunder about seven minutes later when he ended a 12-play, 75-yard drive with a 4-yard rushing score.

Mahomes aggravated his right ankle injury on the Chiefs' next drive, which stalled. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott made a 35-yard field goal on the resulting possession. The Eagles led 24-14 at halftime.

Mahomes did not miss any time due to his injury. He led the Chiefs on another 75-yard touchdown drive on the first possession of the second half. Running back Isiah Pacheco completed the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, which helped the Chiefs cut the deficit to three points.

Elliott made a 33-yard field goal on the next drive to give the Eagles a 27-21 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The Chiefs took their first lead of the game about five minutes later. Mahomes concluded that 75-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

The Chiefs then forced a 3-and-out from the Eagles offense. Toney returned the resulting punt 65 yards for the longest punt return in Super Bowl history. Mahomes threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Skyy Moore three plays later.

Hurts responded by leading an 8-play, 75-yard touchdown drive for the Eagles. He ended the possession with his third rushing score, which tied the game at 35-35.

The Eagles appeared to have stopped the Chiefs' offense in the red zone on the next possession, but were called for a penalty, which extended the drive. The Chiefs then ran the final few minutes off the clock to set up Butker's game-winning field goal.

Super Bowl 's cheapest available tickets priced about $4,500, with 2,800 left

