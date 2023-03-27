Trending
NFL
March 27, 2023 / 1:14 PM

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson seeks trade; coach expects him to stay

By Alex Butler
Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh (R) said he expects quarterback Lamar Jackson to remain with the team in 2023. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
March 27 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson requested a trade earlier this off-season, he tweeted Monday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh later told reporters he expects the quarterback to stay with the team in 2023.

The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson in mid-March. That designation allows Jackson to negotiate with other teams.

The Ravens, though, retain the right to match another team's offer. They will receive two first-round draft picks if they decide not to match an offer.

"I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show toward me," Jackson wrote in a series of tweets, which he titled as a "letter" to his fans. "All of you are amazing and I appreciate y'all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me.

"Let me personally answer your questions in regards to my future plans. As of March 2, I requested a trade from the Ravens organization."

Jackson said the Ravens have "not been interested in meeting my value."

"You all are great, but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I," Jackson wrote. "No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I'll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore flock nation and the entire state of Maryland. You'll see me again."

Harbaugh, who spoke to reporters at the annual NFL owners meeting Sunday in Phoenix, said he didn't see Jackson's tweets, but he anticipates he will be the Ravens starting quarterback in 2023.

"I do," Harbaugh said, when asked if he thinks Jackson will stay with the Ravens. "You gotta plan for all the contingencies for sure, but I'm pretty fired up about Lamar Jackson.

"Lamar Jackson is a great player. He came back in great shape last year and was fired up to play. That's the Lamar I'm looking forward to seeing. I can't wait to getting back on the grass and go to work. I'm confident that's going to happen."

General manager Eric DeCosta said earlier this month that the Ravens would continue to negotiate with Jackson for a long-term contract. They have until July 17 to agree to terms of a deal.

Jackson would make an average of the Top 5 salaried quarterbacks from 2022 -- $32.4 million -- if he decides to play in 2023 under the terms of the franchise tag.

