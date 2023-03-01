Trending
Advertisement
NFL
March 1, 2023 / 6:00 PM

Ravens hope to extend Lamar Jackson by Tuesday, but will consider options

By Alex Butler
1/5
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) could become an unrestricted free agent this off-season if he doesn't agree to a long-term contract. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) could become an unrestricted free agent this off-season if he doesn't agree to a long-term contract. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

INDIANAPOLIS, March 1 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens hope to agree to a contract extension with Lamar Jackson before the NFL's March 7 franchise tag deadline, general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine.

"Lamar and I are talking," DeCosta said at a news conference at the Indianapolis Convention Center. "We met recently. It's an ongoing discussion. We both understand the urgency of the situation.

Advertisement

"It has been a good dialogue and a good discussion. I continue to be optimistic and we will see where it goes."

DeCosta characterized his negotiations with Jackson, who does not have an agent, as "tough."

RELATED Will Anderson Jr., top pass rush prospects mimic NFL greats, eye top spot

Jackson, 26, signed a four-year, $9.47 million rookie pact as the No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played last season on a $23 million option.

Advertisement

"You can't win in this league without a strong quarterback," DeCosta said. "That's been proven. We want Lamar here. We think he is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He is certainly one of our best players. We want him back.

"Living in a world without a quarterback is a bad world to live in."

RELATED Arrest warrant issued for NFL prospect Jalen Carter on reckless driving, racing charges

Jackson is to become an unrestricted free agent in mid-March if he doesn't agree to a long-term deal or the Ravens don't use a franchise tag to retain the quarterback.

Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson were among the quarterbacks who signed contract extensions last off-season. Jackson denied reports last off-season that the Ravens offered him a fully guaranteed, $250 million contract.

Watson signed a fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million contract last off-season with the Cleveland Browns.

RELATED Bengals slam door on 'ridiculous' Tee Higgins trade rumors

Rodgers agreed to a four-year, $200 million extension last season with the Green Bay Packers. That included $153 million in guarantees.

Wilson agreed to a five-year, $245 million contract last year with the Denver Broncos. That features $165 million in guarantees.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray also agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million deal, including $160 million guaranteed, last off-season.

Advertisement

DeCosta would not discuss the terms offered in his negotiations with Jackson, but he is expected to receive a deal in the neighborhood of $250 million. Spotrac.com plots the market value for a potential Jackson contract at six years and $244.5 million.

"There are a couple of situations that can [happen]," DeCosta said. "There are a couple franchise tags we can use. We are hopeful we will get a deal done with Lamar before that happens, but they are big [salary] numbers.

"We are prepared for that. We have four, five, six different plans, based on what happens over the next 10 days."

Jackson threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 starts last season. He also ran for 764 yards and three scores. The 2019 MVP and two-time Pro Bowl selection missed the Ravens' final four regular-season games and a wild-card game with a knee injury.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he remains in contact with Jackson via text message. He said he believes Jackson has done a "great job of developing as a quarterback."

"He is my quarterback," Harbaugh said. "He is my guy. I love him. As a coach, I'm looking forward to seeing it get done, but it's not easy. The business part of it is never easy.

Advertisement

"I'm fervently hopeful and can't wait for it to get done."

Latest Headlines

Will Anderson Jr., top pass rush prospects mimic NFL greats, eye top spot
NFL // 3 hours ago
Will Anderson Jr., top pass rush prospects mimic NFL greats, eye top spot
INDIANAPOLIS, March 1 (UPI) -- Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and several other top pass rushers say they model their games after today's NFL stars. They each will now pursue consideration to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Arrest warrant issued for NFL prospect Jalen Carter on reckless driving, racing charges
NFL // 5 hours ago
Arrest warrant issued for NFL prospect Jalen Carter on reckless driving, racing charges
INDIANAPOLIS, March 1 (UPI) -- An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Georgia football star Jalen Carter, a top NFL Draft prospect, for his alleged involvement in a fatal January car crash, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said.
Bengals slam door on 'ridiculous' Tee Higgins trade rumors
NFL // 1 day ago
Bengals slam door on 'ridiculous' Tee Higgins trade rumors
INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals don't plan to trade wide receiver Tee Higgins and consider the notion "ridiculous," director of player personnel Duke Tobin said Tuesday in Indianapolis.
Bears explore trade for No. 1 pick, commit to quarterback Justin Fields
NFL // 1 day ago
Bears explore trade for No. 1 pick, commit to quarterback Justin Fields
INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears will continue to field offers for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 and are committed to quarterback Justin Fields next season, general manager Ryan Poles told reporters Tuesday in Indianapolis.
Atlanta Falcons release QB Marcus Mariota
NFL // 1 day ago
Atlanta Falcons release QB Marcus Mariota
INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons released veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota, the team announced Tuesday.
Ex-NFL star Irv Cross, who died in 2021, diagnosed with CTE
NFL // 1 day ago
Ex-NFL star Irv Cross, who died in 2021, diagnosed with CTE
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Former NFL star cornerback Irv Cross, who died in 2021, was diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Boston University researchers said Tuesday.
Packers await Rodgers' decision on future, cite potential contract restructuring
NFL // 1 day ago
Packers await Rodgers' decision on future, cite potential contract restructuring
INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers want to know Aaron Rodgers' 2023 playing plans within the next three weeks, but have not set a date to meet with the quarterback, general manager Brian Gutekunst said Tuesday in Indianapolis.
Commanders place franchise tag on DT Daron Payne
NFL // 1 day ago
Commanders place franchise tag on DT Daron Payne
INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders decided to place the franchise tag on defensive tackle Daron Payne, a league source told UPI on Tuesday morning.
Top NFL prospects prepare for combine as trade rumors swirl
NFL // 2 days ago
Top NFL prospects prepare for combine as trade rumors swirl
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Elite college football players are set to work out at the 2023 NFL scouting combine, which will be held from Tuesday through March 6 in Indianapolis, as rampant trade rumors continue to swirl ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Broncos to hire former coach Vance Joseph as defensive coordinator
NFL // 6 days ago
Broncos to hire former coach Vance Joseph as defensive coordinator
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Vance Joseph agreed to join coach Sean Payton's staff as defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos. Joseph, the Broncos coach in 2017 and 2018, was the Arizona Cardinals' defensive coordinator for the last four years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane calls trade to Rangers 'bittersweet'
Ex-Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane calls trade to Rangers 'bittersweet'
Ex-NFL star Irv Cross, who died in 2021, diagnosed with CTE
Ex-NFL star Irv Cross, who died in 2021, diagnosed with CTE
Bengals slam door on 'ridiculous' Tee Higgins trade rumors
Bengals slam door on 'ridiculous' Tee Higgins trade rumors
Arrest warrant issued for NFL prospect Jalen Carter on reckless driving, racing charges
Arrest warrant issued for NFL prospect Jalen Carter on reckless driving, racing charges
Bob Richards, first to win two Olympic gold medals for pole vaulting, dies at 97
Bob Richards, first to win two Olympic gold medals for pole vaulting, dies at 97
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement