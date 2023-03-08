Trending
NFL
March 8, 2023 / 9:46 AM

Ravens QB Jackson, Giants RB Barkley among franchise-tagged NFL stars

By Alex Butler
Quarterback Lamar Jackson received a non-exclusive franchise tag designation Tuesday from the Baltimore Ravens. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Quarterback Lamar Jackson received a non-exclusive franchise tag designation Tuesday from the Baltimore Ravens. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley were among six star players to receive franchise tag designations this off-season, their teams announced.

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram and Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne were the other players who received that designation by the league's deadline Tuesday afternoon, according to the NFL's transaction log.

All six players received non-exclusive franchise tags, which allows them to negotiate with other teams. Their current teams also maintain the right to match any other team's offer. They will receive two first-round draft picks if they decide not to match those offers.

Players who receive non-exclusive franchise tags are given one-year contracts, which pay them an average of the Top 5 salaried players at their positions from the previous season.

The Ravens, who were negotiating for a long-term pact with Jackson, did not rule out a potential deal this off-season, despite the franchise tag designation.

Franchise-tagged players have until July 17 to sign an extension or they must play under the terms of the tag, if they want to play in the 2023 season.

"Having not yet reached a long-term deal with Lamar Jackson, we will use the franchise tag," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a news release. "There have been many instances across the league and in Baltimore when a player has been designated with the franchise tag and signed a long-term deal that same year.

"We will continue to negotiate in good faith with Lamar, and we are hopeful that we can strike a long-term deal that is fair to both Lamar and the Ravens. Our ultimate goal is to build a championship team with Lamar Jackson leading the way for many years to come."

DeCosta said last week at the NFL scouting combine that the Ravens had hoped to have a contract extension in place with Jackson by Tuesday's deadline.

Jackson, 26, signed a four-year, $9.47 million rookie pact as the No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played last season on a $23 million option. Spotrac.com plots the market value for a potential Jackson contract at six years and $244.5 million.

Jackson threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 starts last season. He also ran for 764 yards and three scores, but missed the Ravens' final five games with a knee injury.

His franchise tag salary with the Ravens would be $32.4 million in 2023.

Barkley, 26, ran for a career-high 1,312 yards and scored 10 rushing touchdowns in 16 starts last season. The two-time Pro Bowl selection played on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract last season and is set to make a little more than $10 million in 2023.

Jacobs, 25, led the NFL with a career-high 1,653 yards on 340 carries last season. He also scored 12 touchdowns and amassed 2,053 yards from scrimmage en route to his first All-Pro selection.

The Raiders running back played on the final year of his rookie contract last season and is set to make the same salary as Barkley in 2023.

Pollard, who also would receive the $10,091,000 salary next season, totaled a career-high 1,378 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns in 16 games last season for the Cowboys. He played the Pro Bowl campaign on the final year of his rookie contract.

The Jaguars signed Engram to a one-year deal last off-season. The No. 23 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, who spent his first five seasons with the Giants, totaled a career-high 766 yards and scored four touchdowns on 73 catches in 17 games last season.

Engram, 28, is due $11.3 million next season, according to the terms of the franchise tag.

Payne, 25, joined the Commanders as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Pro Bowl defender totaled a career-high 11.5 sacks in 17 starts last season. He played the 2022-23 season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

Payne is to make $18.9 million next season.

NFL free agency negotiations can start Monday, and teams can sign unrestricted free agents starting at 4 p.m. March 15.

