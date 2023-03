1/5

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (L) spent his first four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- The New York Jets agreed to a sign free agent wide receiver Mecole Hardman, he confirmed on social media. The Cleveland Browns also announced they acquired wide receiver Elijah Moore through a trade with the Jets. The Jets agreed Wednesday to send Moore and a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Browns in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The trade is pending a physical. Advertisement

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic on Wednesday that Hardman's deal is for one year and worth up to $6.5 million.

Hardman, 25, totaled 297 yards and four scores on 25 catches last season for the Kansas City Chiefs. The second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft added two rushing touchdowns and 31 yards on four carries in 2022-23.

Hardman logged a career-high 739 yards from scrimmage and scored twice in 17 games in 2021-22. He also worked as a punt and kick returner during his four-year Chiefs tenure.

Way "MORE" than jet sweeps ! https://t.co/EumQu17X6t— Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) March 22, 2023

He will join wide receivers Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis and Allen Lazard as part of a revamped Jets wide receivers room. He also could be among the speedy targets for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who announced last week that he plans to join the Jets.

Moore will join Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones in the Browns wide receivers room. The second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft totaled 592 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns during his rookie campaign. He logged 451 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown in 16 games in 2022-23.

Moore, 22, remains under contract for the next two seasons.