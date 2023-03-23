Tight end Foster Moreau diagnosed with cancer, will step away from NFL

1/5

Tight end Foster Moreau (L) totaled a career-high 420 receiving yards last season for the Las Vegas Raiders. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Free agent tight end Foster Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and will step away from the NFL to seek treatment, he announced on Twitter. Moreau announced his diagnosis Wednesday night on the social media platform. He said that the cancer was discovered during an examination by the New Orleans Saints medical staff. Advertisement

"Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this free agency period has been life changing for me," Moreau tweeted. "During a routine physical conducted by the Saints' medical team down in New Orleans, I've come to learn that I have Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer."

Moreau visited with the Cincinnati Bengals, in addition to the Saints, as part of his off-season free agent process.

Hodgkin's Lymphoma is a type of cancer, which starts in blood cells and impacts the body's germ-fighting immune system. Symptoms include: swelling of lymph nodes in the neck, armpits or groin; weight loss; fatigue; severe itching; and more.

"I'm grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me," Moreau tweeted. "There hasn't been a single step I've taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance.

"That being said, I'll go kick this thing's [expletive] and get back to doing what I love!"

Moreau, 25, joined the league as a fourth-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft. He totaled a career-high 420 yards and two scores on 33 catches in 15 games last season for the Raiders. Moreau totaled 91 catches for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns in 61 career appearances.

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound tight end played alongside Cincinnati Bengals stars Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, among other current NFL players, while at LSU.