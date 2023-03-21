Trending
March 21, 2023 / 8:23 AM

Cam Newton to use Auburn pro day as NFL tryout

By Alex Butler
Former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton will work out alongside Auburn football players at their pro day Tuesday in Auburn, Ala. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
Former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton will work out alongside Auburn football players at their pro day Tuesday in Auburn, Ala. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Former longtime Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will throw at Auburn's pro day on Tuesday in hopes of getting signed by an NFL team, he announced.

Auburn will host the annual showcase, which typically only includes players from its most recent roster, on Tuesday afternoon in Auburn, Ala. The workout will air on ESPN+.

"I've seen a lot of people toying with the idea," Newton said in a video posted to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram on Monday night. "It's official: I will be throwing at Auburn's pro day Tuesday."

Newton, 33, last played for the Panthers in 2021. He completed just 54.8% of his passes for 684 yards, four scores and five interceptions in eight games that year. Newton also scored five rushing touchdowns, but went 0-5 as a starter in 2021.

"Tell me how these randoms keep getting jobs," Newton said, likely referencing NFL starting quarterbacks. "Don't worry about it. I'm going to show you. I can't wait to show you.

"Ain't 32 [expletive] better than me, you dig?"
Newton completed 65.8% of his throws for 2,657 yards, eight scores and 10 interceptions in 15 starts in 2020 for the New England Patriots. Newton aslo ran for nearly 600 yards and scored 12 rushing touchdowns that season, when he was 7-8 as a starter.

The 2015-16 NFL MVP and three-time Pro Bowl selection completed 59.9% of his throws for 32,382 yards, 194 scores and 123 interceptions in 148 games over his previous 11 NFL seasons.

Newton's 75 rushing touchdowns are the most in NFL history for a quarterback. His 5,628 rushing yards trail only Michael Vick's 6,109 rushing yards for the most among quarterbacks.

