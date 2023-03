1/5

Wide receiver Adam Thielen (R) made the Pro Bowl twice as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers and former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen agreed to a three-year contract in free agency, the team announced. The Panthers announced the agreement Sunday night. Sources told NFL Network and the Star Tribune that the pact is worth $25 million. Advertisement

Thielen, 32, joined the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2014. The two-time Pro Bowl selection totaled 70 catches for 715 yards and six touchdowns in 17 starts last season. Thielen totaled 14 and 10 touchdowns in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The nine-year veteran logged 534 catches, 6,682 yards and 56 total touchdowns in 135 games for the Vikings. Thielen totaled a career-high 113 catches and 1,373 yards in 2018.

The Thielen acquisition is just the latest in a series of additions the Panthers made this off-season to improve their offense. The Panthers agreed to terms with running back Miles Sanders, quarterback Andy Dalton and tight end Hayden Hurst last week.

They also sent top wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears last week as part of a trade to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They are expected to use that pick on a quarterback.