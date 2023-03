1/5

Veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson joined the Philadelphia Eagles last off-season in a trade from the New Orleans Saints. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and the Detroit Lions agreed to terms on a one-year contract, taking one of the best remaining defensive players off the market. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic about the $8 million agreement Sunday night. The pact includes $6.5 million guaranteed at signing. Advertisement

Gardner-Johnson, 25, logged a career-high 67 combined tackles, eight passes-defensed, five tackles for a loss, a sack and tied the NFL high with six interceptions in 12 starts last season for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles acquired the four-year veteran last off-season in a trade with the New Orleans Saints.

Gardner-Johnson joined the Saints as a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He totaled 228 combined tackles, 36 passes defensed, 20 tackles for a loss, 11 interceptions, four sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in his first 55 NFL appearances.

He received the 12th-best pass-rush rating among safeties last season from Pro Football Focus. Gardner-Johnson, who is known for his versatility, also can be plugged in as a nickel, or third cornerback.