Tight end Jonnu Smith (R) did not score a touchdown last season for the New England Patriots. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots agreed to trade tight end Jonnu Smith to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic about the trade Monday. Smith, who signed a four-year, $50 million deal in 2021 with the Patriots, remains under contract through 2024. Advertisement

Smith totaled 27 catches for 245 yards and did not score a touchdown in 14 games last season. He caught 28 passes for 294 yards and one score in 16 games in 2021.

The third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft spent his first four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Smith, 27, logged a career-high 41 catches for 448 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 appearances in 2020, the final year of his rookie contract.

He will join Falcons tight ends Kyle Pitts, John Raine, Parker Hesse, Felipe Franks and John FitzPatrick.