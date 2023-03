Defensive end Calais Campbell (93) signed a two-year contract extension last off-season. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens released veteran defensive end Calais Campbell, the team announced Monday. Campbell, 36, joined the Ravens in a 2020 trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The six-time Pro Bowl selection signed a two-year extension last April. The Ravens said they "have not closed the door" on a potential reunion with Campbell.

"Calais defines what it is to be a Raven," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a news release. "He personifies professionalism, and his contributions to our organization -- both on and off the field -- are immense.

"With his passion, leadership and toughness, Calais has undoubtedly produced a Hall of Fame-worthy career."

Campbell totaled 36 combined tackles, 5.5 sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 14 starts last season. The 15-year veteran logged 809 combined tackles and 99 sacks through his first 227 career appearances.

The second-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft spent his first nine seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.