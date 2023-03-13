Rams to trade CB Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins

1/5

Veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey (pictured) is set to join fellow All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard in the Miami Dolphins secondary. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams agreed to trade Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and tight end Hunter Long, the All-Pro cornerback confirmed Sunday on social media. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and the Miami Herald about the agreement Sunday afternoon. Ramsey later retweeted those reports and posted about the move on Twitter and Instagram. Advertisement

"Prayed for this specifically for about a month and now it's happening," Ramsey wrote. "Miami Dolphins, let's go."

Ramsey, 28, logged 88 combined tackles, 18 passes defensed, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, two sacks and a fumble recovery in 17 starts last season. The six-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro entered the league as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded Ramsey to the Rams in 2019. Ramsey signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the rams in 2020. Ramsey is set to make $7 million in 2023, $18.5 million in 2024 and 19.5 million in 2025.

"Before I continue on, I wanna say I love you and thank you Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Rams fans! I truthfully have so much more to say but maybe another time," Ramsey tweeted. "Need y'all to know those two things though."

Ramsey, who won a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2022, logged 452 combined tackles, 92 passes defensed, 19 interceptions, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two sacks and a touchdown in 108 games over his first seven seasons.