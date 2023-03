Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (L) totaled a career-high 11.5 sacks last season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Veteran defensive tackle Daron Payne and the Washington Commanders agreed to a four-year, $90 million contract extension. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and the Washington Post about the agreement Sunday night. The pact includes $60 million guaranteed. Advertisement

The Commanders placed the franchise tag on Payne earlier this off-season. Payne, 25, totaled 64 combined tackles and a career-high 11.5 sacks in 17 starts last season.

The No. 13 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft totaled 291 combined tackles, 40 tackles for a loss, 26 sacks, 14 passes defensed four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and an interception through 81 games over his first five seasons with the Commanders.

The 2022 Pro Bowl selection missed just one game over his early tenure with the Commanders.