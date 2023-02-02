Patriots want to sign Tom Brady to 1-day contract, owner says

1/5

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he will try to sign Tom Brady to a one-day contract so he can retire with the franchise. File Photo by John Angelillo/ UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots want to sign quarterback Tom Brady to a one-day contract so he can retire as a member of the franchise, team owner Robert Kraft said Thursday. Kraft made the comments Thursday during an appearance on CNN. The Patriots owner also told NFL Network in 2021 that he hoped Brady would retire with the AFC East franchise. Advertisement

Brady, 45, announced Wednesday that he was retiring from the "for good." The seven-time Super Bowl champion spent his first 20 seasons with the Patriots. He spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I'd do it tomorrow," Kraft told CNN, when asked about signing Brady. "Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it and to us, he always has been and always will be a Patriot. We'll do everything we can in our power to bring him back, sign off as a Patriot and find ways to honor him for many years to come.

"He did so much to bring life and good cheer to our community and he's a beloved figure and he's earned the respect and love that people feel for him like no other athlete in our town and we've had some great ones."

Brady joined the Patriots as a sixth-round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. He went on to win six titles and three MVP awards with the AFC East franchise. Brady is the Patriots' all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns. He also ranks No. 1 in NFL history in passing completion, attempts, yards and touchdowns.

Kraft also released a video tribute for Brady on Wednesday on the team's social media accounts, spoke about several personal moments with the quarterback and said he was "fortunate to have Tom Brady in his life."

The Glazer family, which owns the Buccaneers, general manager Jason Licht and coach Todd Bowles also released statements Wednesday to thank Brady.

"Tom's impact on our franchise these past three years has been immense and we are appreciative of the time we had with him here in Tampa Bay," the Glazer family said. "He set an exceptional standard that elevated our entire organization to new heights and created some of the most iconic moments in our history.

"Tom's impact will be felt within our community for many years to come and we will forever be grateful for those unforgettable memories that he provided during these final seasons of his legendary career. We wish him the best in this next chapter of life and are confident he will find similar success in his future endeavors."

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sets himself up to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 27, 2002, in Pittsburgh. Photo by Stephen Gross/UPI | License Photo