Feb. 1, 2023 / 9:30 AM

Tom Brady joins Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda at '80 for Brady' premiere

By Annie Martin
1/6
Rita Moreno, Tom Brady, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, from left to right, attend the Los Angeles premiere of "80 For Brady" on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Rita Moreno, Tom Brady, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, from left to right, attend the Los Angeles premiere of "80 For Brady" on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Tom Brady joined Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda on the red carpet Tuesday.

The 45-year-old professional football player attended the Los Angeles premiere of the film 80 for Brady with Tomlin, Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field at Regency Village Theatre.

80 for Brady is inspired by the true story of four senior friends (played by Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno and Field) who traveled to Houston, Texas, to watch Brady and the New England Patriots play in Super Bowl LI. Brady appears as himself in the new movie.

Brady celebrated his part in the film in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that this would be something that I would be doing. I actually had a friend remind me of today, he said, 'Imagine as a NorCal kid thinking you'd go down for a Hollywood premiere with your name on it,'" the athlete said.

"It's really amazing. I've had a lot of great experiences in my life, this is certainly another one," he added.

Brady, a quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday following the premiere. The athlete previously retired in 2022.

80 for Brady is written by Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern and directed by Kyle Marvin. Paramount Pictures shared a trailer for the film in November.

80 for Brady opens in theaters Friday ahead of Super Bowl LVII. The 2023 Super Bowl will take place Feb. 12 and feature Rihanna as the halftime show performer.

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin attend '80 for Brady' premiere in LA

Left to right, stars Rita Moreno, Tom Brady, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda attend the premiere of "80 for Brady" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on January 31, 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

